Public Health

Covid doom-mongers beaten as Boris rules out New Year’s Eve restrictions – but warns Brits to take care

By Kate Ferguson
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NEW Year’s Eve revellers breathed a sigh of relief last night after Boris Johnson ruled out a lockdown in England this week.

He urged partygoers to take care, but defied demands for curbs after data showed Omicron has not overwhelmed hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PTCw_0dX6EW7S00
Revellers planning to head out on New Year’s Eve breathed a sigh of relief last night after Boris Johnson ruled out a lockdown in England this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YylJa_0dX6EW7S00
Defying Sage doomsters and fellow gloomsters, the PM decided against imposing any further curbs this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uuq3A_0dX6EW7S00
Stats show that both deaths and hospital admissions are down

Hospitality chief Kate Nicholls said: “This is great news.”

There was anger in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where restrictions remain.

Defying Sage doomsters and fellow gloomsters, the PM decided against imposing any further curbs this year.

Mr Johnson acted after new health data showed the number of people going into hospital with Covid actually fell before Christmas.

Last night, he tweeted: “We will continue to monitor the data carefully, but there will be no new restrictions introduced in England before the New Year.

“However, I would urge everyone to continue to act cautiously given the rising number of Omicron cases.

“Most importantly I urge everyone to get their first, second or booster jab without delay to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

As partygoers in England looked forward to New Year’s Eve celebrations there was fury in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland where clubs are closed and pubs face restrictions.

Scottish bar bosses urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to “do a Boris” and reverse her decision to cancel Hogmanay celebrations.

If she doesn’t a “Scots Invasion” of revellers will cross the border to ring in 2022 in Newcastle and Manchester, they predicted.

Meanwhile, Welsh partygoers are expected to descend on Bristol if Wales’ Labour leader Mark Drakeford refuses to make a U-turn on strict curbs.

The new health data for England revealed that:

  • A THIRD of patients who have Covid in hospital are actually being treated for something else;
  • THE number going to hospital with the virus fell before Christmas — with 1,020 admitted on Christmas Eve compared to 1,252 the day before;
  • A TOTAL of 143 people died of Covid on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and yesterday combined - an average of 48 per day. That compares with Christmas Eve, when 137 deaths were recorded across the UK in a single day;
  • THE country recorded its highest daily total of Covid cases on Christmas Day, with 113,628. However, that fell to 108,893 on Boxing Day and to 98,515 yesterday.

Delighted pub chiefs praised Mr Johnson for saving New Year’s Eve - their busiest night of the year.

Linda Thompson, 68, licensee of the Leather Bottle, near Brentwood, Essex, said: “It’s going to be a fantastic night and we were dreading the prospect of cancelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PL6ZC_0dX6EW7S00
Health Sec Sajid Javid said: 'People should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations, and take a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation indoors if you can'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2sBj_0dX6EW7S00
Scottish bar bosses urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to 'do a Boris' and reverse her decision to cancel Hogmanay celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04H0aC_0dX6EW7S00

“I feel Boris has done the right thing. People do feel that they should just get on with their lives.

“We have plenty of regulars who are partial to a bit of fizz and I have no doubt they will be popping champagne corks at this news.”

Restaurant worker Stephen Lucas, 37, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, said the decision not to impose further restrictions was “fantastic news”.

He added: “We are hugely relieved because New Year’s Eve gives us that last chance to earn generous tips before January — which is traditionally a very tough month for hospitality.

“We’ve spent the best part of two years with lockdowns and constant uncertainty, as we all have, so I think everyone needs this.”

Darrell Young, a barman at ­Newcastle’s city centre Tyne Bar, welcomed the prospect of Scots coming to party.

He said: “It’s good for business, but on the other hand we will still be taking safety into account.”

Kate Nicholls, head of UK Hospitality, said: “Pubs, bars and restaurants will be putting the champagne on ice. This is great news.

“This will give a real lifeline for many who have struggled with the loss of trade in the run up to Christmas and the loss of New Year on top of that would have been devastating for many.”

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said: “Let's get the champagne out. This is fantastic news."

Scott Lawrie, 37, landlord of The Meadow House, the last pub in England on the A1 before you cross into Scotland, said: “Being able to trade for the Christmas and New Year period is a godsend.”

Mr Lawrie, who took over the pub recently, said Scots have previously come in their droves due to stricter lockdown conditions over the border.

He added: “We expect coaches from Scotland.”

Greg Mulholland, from the Campaign for Pubs, said: “After a miserable December this is great news and a huge relief. Publicans and pub staff will be raising a glass tonight and can get on with what they do best — welcoming punters. This is a lifeline for many pubs.”

Millions in England have faced an anxious few days as they waited to hear if lockdown restrictions would be imposed this week.

Ministers had been weighing up curbs such as a return to the rule of six and closing pubs indoors.

But the PM decided the ­measures were not yet needed after being briefed on hospital data by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance yesterday. Announcing the good news, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “People should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations, and take a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation indoors if you can.”

He too urged Brits to get their booster if they want to stay out of hospital. And he warned that more restrictions could be imposed in 2022 if hospitals start to struggle.

Dr Raghib Ali, a consultant in acute medicine at Oxford University Hospitals Trust, said the data shows that “while Omicron is spreading fast, it causes less serious illness than other variants”. He added: “The picture is very different from this time last year. Not as many people are getting seriously ill with Omicron as they did with Delta.”

He thinks Omicron will replace Delta as the dominant strain. If more contagious, less serious variants continue to emerge, Covid may eventually “burn itself out”.

The number of people in mech-anical ventilation beds was 758 on Sunday — more than 100 fewer than in late October and early November, before Omicron arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDVCW_0dX6EW7S00
Labour leader Keir Starmer has backed tighter restrictions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ii2vI_0dX6EW7S00
Welsh partygoers are expected to descend on Bristol if Wales’ Labour leader Mark Drakeford refuses to make a U-turn on strict curbs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMHHP_0dX6EW7S00
Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London has claimed there could be 4,000 deaths a day

1.5 MILLION JAB SLOTS GO ONLINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hOgU_0dX6EW7S00

MORE than 1.5million Covid jabs — first, second or booster — are available to book online over the next week, says the NHS.

As of last night, there were 1,551,187 vaccine slots available until January 3, bosses revealed.

NHS medical director Prof Stephen Powis said: “The evidence is clear — two Covid jabs are not enough. With the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.

“Staff and volunteers are working incredibly hard so anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do so.

“Start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”

Meanwhile, there were no walk-in PCR tests available to book in England early yesterday due to “high demand”.

One Southampton paramedic said he had to book a testing kit instead which might take two days to arrive. He was not sure when he would get the results.

He said: “I’m fuming. I was due back at work tomorrow until into the new year.” Bookings were available in every region later in the day.

The UK Health Security Agency said: “Testing is integral in keeping people safe and managing the spread of Covid-19. We’re very grateful to everyone who is following Government guidance and getting tested to protect themselves, their loved ones and communities.”

New data showed, meanwhile, that flu vaccine uptake was well behind among children.

Only one in ten have had a jab in some areas against a government target of 70 per cent or more. Without a surge in demand over the next month, experts fear flu could push the NHS to breaking point.

