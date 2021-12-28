CTU’s Stacy Davis Gates on CPS student COVID testing
Vice President of the Chicago Teachers Union Stacy Davis Gates joins Jon Hansen, in for Steve Bertrand, on Chicago’s Afternoon News following advice to have CPS students tested for COVID before returning to school on January 3.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
