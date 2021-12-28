ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTU’s Stacy Davis Gates on CPS student COVID testing

 3 days ago

Vice President of the Chicago Teachers Union Stacy Davis Gates joins Jon Hansen, in for Steve Bertrand, on Chicago’s Afternoon News following advice to have CPS students tested for COVID before returning to school on January 3.

