Key Switches For Gaming

By Games Harden
 2 days ago
The Redragon K582 Surara gaming keyboard has 104 fully programmable, 100% anti-ghosting keys. Havit mechanical wired gaming keyboard...

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
Nintendo Switch Christmas eShop sale: Grab mega savings on thousands of games

Christmas has started early on the Nintendo Switch as the platform holder launches its festive sale. As part of the latest eShop sale, over 1,000 games have been discounted for Nintendo Switch. This includes titles like Final Fantasy 7, Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Overcooked 2, and Outer Worlds. The...
SEGA Genesis Switch Online adds five new games for December 2021

The SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online app has just updated with five new games. Players can access Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II. Note that an active Expansion Pack subscription is needed – these games are not offered in the base Switch Online membership.
Action adventure game GRIME announced for Switch

Following its initial launch this past summer, the action adventure game GRIME is now making the jump to Switch. Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite have confirmed plans to port it over next year. Here’s an overview of GRIME with additional information:. An unusual material collapses in on...
Let’s Play! Oink Games Now Available On Nintendo Switch

A collection of all sorts of board games is now available on the Nintendo Switch!. Developer Oink Games has announced that Let’s Play! Oink Games is now available as a timed console exclusive on the Switch. The title consists of an assortment of unique games you can play with friends locally and online.
2D puzzle action game FILMECHANISM has just come to Switch

Switch had a few surprise releases from today’s Indie World Showcase, but it turns out that another shadowdrop just happened. FILMECHANISM, a 2D puzzle action game from publisher Phoenixx and developer Chemical Pudding, is out now worldwide. Here’s an overview of FILMECHANISM:. RECORD and RESTORE are the keys!...
Nintendo Indie World Showcase presents 19 indie games coming to Switch

Nintendo Switch continues to be a wonderful home for indie games. The latest Indie World Showcase from Nintendo revealed 19 indie games coming to Switch next year — or in a few cases, today!. Some games, such as Don’t Starve Together, Omori, and Parkasaurus, are older (but beloved) indie...
Nippon Ichi Software Announces Yomawari 3 PS4, Switch Game

Nippon Ichi Software revealed on Wednesday Yomawari 3, a new game in its Yomawari horror series, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on April 21, 2022. The company launched a website and streamed a teaser trailer:. Munenori Hirose is directing the game, and Yu Mizokami is...
Indie World Showcase December 2021: All Switch games revealed today

The 12/15 Nintendo Indie World Showcase offered the usual wide-reaching spread of video game reveals and announcements, and we have a list of all the Nintendo Switch games announced today at this December 2021 event. We covered many of these games individually already: quirky RPG Omori, gorgeous painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale (out today), stealth puzzle adventure Timelie (also out today), brawler River City Girls 2, point-and-click comedy adventure Loco Motive, Sabotage Studio RPG Sea of Stars, and Dontnod-published World War II narrative adventure Gerda: A Flame in Winter. But there are many more still to check out, like puzzle game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, fox survival game Endling: Extinction Is Forever, musical puzzle adventure Figment 2: Creed Valley, and rhythm game / narrative adventure Afterlove EP. So let’s dive into all the games revealed at the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.
Stealth puzzle adventure game Timelie sees surprise Switch release

Timelie is another new game seeing a surprise release on Switch today following its announcement in the Indie World Showcase. The stealth puzzle adventure game comes from publisher Zordix and developer Urnique Studio. Here’s some additional information about Timelie:. Every second matters in Timelie, a stealth puzzle adventure, where...
5 more Sega Genesis games come to Nintendo Switch Online

Five more Sega Genesis games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service, Nintendo announced Thursday evening. Those games include Altered Beast, the Genesis port (and launch day pack-in) of the side-scrolling arcade quarter-sucker, and shoot-’em-up Thunder Force 2, another Genesis launch title that has some wonderful music.
Genesis Library In Switch Online Expansion Pass Drops Five New Games

Sega apparently does what Nintendoes a fifth of. A new update for the Genesis app available for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass has dropped five new games into the app. The games are the same for both the West and Japan: RPG Sword of Vermillion, shooter Thunder Force II, originally bundled brawler Altered Beast, early roguelike ToeJam & Earl, and action platformer / original Radio Free Nintendo Retroactive title Dynamite Headdy.
Puzzle adventure game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses announced for Switch

Publisher PQube and developer UNDERSCORE have announced puzzle adventure game Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses for Switch. It will launch in spring 2022. A collector’s edition for the game is currently available for pre-order at Funstock. It includes a copy of the game, 52-page art book, four art cards, 126-piece jigsaw puzzle packaged in a test tube, and a limited edition box.
Roguelike adventure game Vivid Knight now available for Switch in Japan and Korea

Asobism has released a Switch version of its roguelike adventure game Vivid Knight for Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan and Korea for 1,520 yen. A western release (Americas, Europe, and Australia) is planned for January 2022. It supports English, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, Korean, and Simplified Chinese language options. Vivid...
Best Nintendo Switch Games for Christmas Gifts 2021

If you want to surprise a Nintendo gamer this Christmas, here are the best Switch games to put under the tree this year!. The Holiday season is here! Even though the Nintendo Switch has been out in the market for a long time, this console and its games make a perfect gift for Christmas.
Point-and-click mystery-comedy game Loco Motive coming to Switch

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Robust Games have confirmed that Loco Motive, a point-and-click mystery-comedy game, is on the way to Switch. A release is planned for Summer 2022. For more on Loco Motive, check out the following overview:. Loco Motive tasks players with investigating the suspicious death of Lady Unterwald...
