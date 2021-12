Rally racing has a vibrant and storied history throughout the world. The rough-and-tumble sport has been defined by a number of different iconic cars, and one of the most famous of all is the Fiat 124 Abarth Rally, which served as the Italian automaker’s first foray into rally racing. Fiat quickly became a dominant name in the rally space in the early 1970s following its acquisition of Abarth, but its true streak of excellence came in the form of its 1974 124 Abarth Gr.4, which won several international races and is now for sale through Issimi.

