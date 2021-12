The Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has returned after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s race began on Sunday with 88 boats but has already seen dozens withdraw because of “treacherous conditions.” Dubbed ocean racing’s “Everest,” the race dates back to 1945 and is so dangerous that a storm killed six people and sank five boats in the 1998 event.

