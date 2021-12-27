Fake Starbucks store with same logo calling itself 'We Proudly Serve' opens up in poverty-stricken Venezuela
A supermarket owner in communist-run Venezuela has brewed up the bizarre idea of ripping off Starbucks by serving up a cup of joe to the poverty-stricken residents while using the famous branding of the US coffee giant.
Jorge Nieves claimed he came up with the idea after he found himself with extra space on the second floor of a market in Caracas that is affiliated with e-commerce delivery site yeet.com and sought to find ways on how to improve the shopping experience.
'What we did was obviously acquire the equipment and the product,' he said in an interview with AFP. 'Those who we made the purchase from gave us a guideline of what we could do and what we could not do. And that guideline is being perfectly fulfilled.'
There are no Starbucks in the socialist country, and it is unclear whether Nieves' will be prosecuted for impinging on the company's trademark.
Nestlé Venezuela, which said it is authorized by Starbucks to sell its products, said the shop was not affiliated with the Seattle-based coffee giant.
'In light of recent mentions of Nestlé Venezuela's alleged relationship with the opening of a beverage store that uses the STARBUCKS® coffee brand, the company informs the general public that Nestlé Venezuela has not been contacted or involved in marketing of these products in the country,' Nestlé Venezuela said in a statement.
Starbuck added that it 'can confirm that we do not have the We Proudly Serve Starbucks® coffee program in Venezuela at this time, and Nestlé is Starbucks' exclusive distributor of this program.'
The bogus café features the famous green and white siren logo affixed to its windows and on a sign near the entrance where customers have been spotted lining up for hours at a time just to place their orders.
A wall inside the shop contains a large 'We Proudly Serve Starbucks' signage that makes reference to the coffee company's program that provides premium drinks to workplaces and companies who also offer catering services.
Employees dressed in black T-shirts with the company logo serve drinks that range between $3 and $7 that are poured into the same paper and plastic cups that are handed out at official locations.
'I came because I wanted to try something new,' Emmanuel Gregio told the AFP.
Nieves never thought the fake Starbucks would gain so much attention in the former oil-rich nation, where the economy is suffering one of the worst depressions in the West and dropped by four-fifths between 2014 and 2020.
'The first thing we consider should be clarified is that we are not a Starbucks store,' Nieves told Venezuelan newspaper El Universal. 'We understand that Starbucks Corporation directly serves all its points of sale, does not franchise, nor does it grant licenses to third parties.'
However, Nieves vowed he will continue to operate the café as long as it can 'maintain quality standards and that the supplies and consumables are guaranteed to be original.'
