The Bachelor alum Jubilee Sharpe has DUI charge dropped and receives probation after making plea deal over February 2020 incident

The Bachelor alum Jubilee Sharpe has reached a plea deal that had a DUI charge in a February 2020 incident in Palm Beach, Florida dropped.

Sharpe, 30, was given 12 months of probation after she entered guilty pleas to reckless driving causing injury to property or person and willfully refusing to sign and accept a summons or citation, TMZ reported Monday after reviewing court docs.

Sharpe's reckless driving conviction will remain on her record, the State Attorney's Office said in court docs.

The latest: The Bachelor alum Jubilee Sharpe, 30, has reached a plea deal that had a DUI charge in a February 2020 incident in Palm Beach, Florida dropped

Sharpe, a veteran of the U.S. Army, agreed to the probationary period as well as 75 hours of community service, fines and attendance of a victim impact session and DUI education course, according to court docs.

Sharpe will be without her vehicle for a week as it is fitted with an ignition interlock device, as part of her plea deal, which will stop the driver from starting the vehicle if they have been drinking alcohol.

Sharpe was arrested in connection with DUI in February of 2020 after she crashed her vehicle in a single-car collision.

Police said she looked intoxicated, did not pass any field sobriety tests and would not take a breathalyzer test or submit a blood or urine sample.

Sharpe was featured on the ABC reality romance in 2016, when Ben Higgins was the featured bachelor, garnering an 11th place finish

Sharpe was seen on a 2017 episode of Celebrity Family Feud

In a police report obtained by US, authorities said Sharpe exhibited 'bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath as she talked.'

Police said Sharpe 'could not remember exactly' what had occurred in the moments before the accident, and told an officer she had consumed 'a couple beers prior to driving.'

In her field sobriety test, Sharpe 'had a sway as she walked' and wasn't able 'to maintain balance,' police said.

Sharpe was subsequently 'placed under arrest and transported to the county jail' where she remained for almost six hours before she was released on her own recognizance, police said.

Sharpe was featured on the ABC reality romance in 2016, when Ben Higgins was the featured bachelor, garnering an 11th place finish. She went on to appear on the third and fifth seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.