How to Embrace the Snow this Winter

Do you head to the beach and catch some rays, or seek out a white winter wonderland? There are not many places in the country where it’s possible to get a suntan, while staring at snow capped mountains in the middle of December. But this week the temperature will sneak up to 70 degrees in Claremont, all while Mt. Baldy remains covered in white. This also made hiking a priority as a couple, above, climbed up Potato Mountain to see an outstanding view of the valley below. The warm weather will be short lived however, as another storm system is due Thursday to late Saturday, dropping high temperatures to the low-50s. Rain is also in the forecast, with over an inch of rain falling on and off through the weekend. Temperatures will also be cold enough to drop more snow at higher elevations in the San Gabriel mountains. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO