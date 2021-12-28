ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Embrace the Snow this Winter

By Nicole Feliciano
momtrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't let winter make you bitter. Before I had children, winter used to be the enemy. I held a grudge until spring arrived. Nowadays, I relish my time in the snow. Winter is the season when my family bonds in the snow!. You see, we're a ski family....

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Next Winter Storm Is A Different Animal, Denver Will Actually Get Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state. The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and will start to spread heavier snow across the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Before then, snow in the mountains will be light with only minor accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most mountain areas in Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday night. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow will be in the...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Winter weather brings half a foot of snow to Summit County ski resorts with more on the way

Local ski resorts got some fresh, wet powder just in time for the holidays, and more is on the way. As of about 5:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, Keystone Ski Resort reported that it got 6 inches in the past 12 hours, and Breckenridge Ski Resort reported it had gotten 7 inches. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area got 6 inches. Copper Mountain Resort got 6 inches overnight and 9 inches within the past 48 hours.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just over five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
COLORADO STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Winter Chill Returns to Maryland for Start of Winter This Week

As we near the winter solstice in two days, a winter chill returns to Maryland this week. On the winter solstice, we end up with the least amount of daylight due to the northern hemisphere's tilt away from the sun. After the solstice, we'll start gaining daylight again slowly. Scattered...
MARYLAND STATE
nbc16.com

Snow or no snow? Monitor the forecast as winter weather approaches

EUGENE, Ore. - The National Weather Service in Portland said Thursday "there is still a good amount of uncertainty in relation to total snowfall amounts later this weekend, but model ensembles can give us an idea of possible ranges of snow accumulation." Forecasters shared a graphic (above) that showed a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Stranger

How to Prepare for the Upcoming Snow

Still basking in fond memories of the snowy wonderland we got last February? The cute snow sculptures in the parks, the soft whooshing sound of flakes falling, the frosted pine trees — glorious. And also the sidewalks you slipped on, the buses that got cancelled, and the hot cocoa the store ran out of. Annoying!
SEATTLE, WA
hobokengirl.com

Noteworthy Ski Slopes to Hit this Winter in the Tri-State Area

Hoboken and Jersey City snow-lovers don’t have to drive far to fulfill all their dreams of a day riding the lifts, enjoying fresh-packed snow, and taking run after run till the sun sets. But visitors don’t have to love skiing to take advantage of everything a ski resort can offer: from snowtubing, ice skating, winter hikes, a trip to the spa, and more, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a ski resort getaway. Read on to plan a trip to the slopes within just a few hours’ drive from Hudson County. Save us a seat at the bar for après!
HOBOKEN, NJ
kxnet.com

The snow will end by morning and winter begins before noon!

Temps will once again be well below normal tomorrow which will be our first day of astronomical winter. Meteorological winter began December 1st. We’ll have a tiny uptick in temps on Wednesday with cold temperatures again on Christmas Day. It’s only a forecast model and it’s not a for...
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Winter snow storm delays Sierra travelers

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The snow in the Sierra tested the patience of drivers trying to get up and over the summit Thursday night.  It’s been anything but smooth sailing in the higher elevations. It can take more than twice as long to travel distances, and at times, drivers are not going anywhere as traffics […]
ENVIRONMENT
claremont-courier.com

Winter SoCal weather: Sunny, warm, snow

Do you head to the beach and catch some rays, or seek out a white winter wonderland? There are not many places in the country where it’s possible to get a suntan, while staring at snow capped mountains in the middle of December. But this week the temperature will sneak up to 70 degrees in Claremont, all while Mt. Baldy remains covered in white. This also made hiking a priority as a couple, above, climbed up Potato Mountain to see an outstanding view of the valley below. The warm weather will be short lived however, as another storm system is due Thursday to late Saturday, dropping high temperatures to the low-50s. Rain is also in the forecast, with over an inch of rain falling on and off through the weekend. Temperatures will also be cold enough to drop more snow at higher elevations in the San Gabriel mountains. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.
CLAREMONT, CA
Wellsville Daily Reporter

How much will it snow this winter? Road crews load up on salt, ready plows

Snow is coming this winter, but no one – not old, almanac-keeping farmers nor Pennsylvania groundhogs – can say with certainty how much will fall and when. Last winter, 38.6 inches of snow fell on New York City’s Central Park, well above the average seasonal snowfall of 29.7 inches. Binghamton got more than that in a single December 2020 storm: 42 inches.
TRAFFIC
Observer

The Best Snow Boots for Winter That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

A quality pair of boots is quite possibly the most important item of footwear in any winter wardrobe. As much as we love a chic suede bootie or a stylish leather knee-high, it’s also crucial to have a sturdy pair of snow boots ready and waiting for the inevitable snowfall, because who wants to ruin a favorite pair of delicate shoes while stomping through a blizzard?
APPAREL
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Welcome to winter. Snow soon?

Thanks to Carolyn Fitzgerald for the photo of the greeting her family created at Jack Block Park today. Winter arrived at 7:59 am, and the day was colder than normal – hitting only 37 degrees, nine degrees below the usual high. The forecast for this weekend still includes the possibility of snow – maybe as soon as Christmas Day – though the National Weather Service reminds us that it’s always difficult to accurately forecast snow around here; right now, the NWS says, if it does snow, it’s not likely to be much – “total snowfall Saturday through Monday only looks to be 1-3 inches for this entire period with not a single 6-hour block of snowfall exceeding a quarter of an inch.” No alerts yet, but it’s early. P.S. Snow or no snow, Sunday and Monday nights could drop into the 20s.
SEATTLE, WA
ABC10

California continues to get hit with winter rain and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain and snow showers Thursday in northern California mean many big weather events are unfolding at the same time. For valley locations, morning and afternoon rain will slow traffic and cause crashes and periodic delays. Up to an inch of rain is possible for lower elevations.
CALIFORNIA STATE

