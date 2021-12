The UK could see the mildest New Year’s Eve on record, with sunshine in some areas, after what is likely to be one of the dullest Decembers ever.But despite the sun, revellers in some parts of the UK will have to brace for heavy showers in the evening.Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said there was a “good chance” of New Year’s Eve being the mildest ever.She said: “In the south of the UK the weather should be dry for tomorrow so people should be able to enjoy dry weather with some bright spells around. For New Year’s Day, another band...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO