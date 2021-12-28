ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Reportedly Add CB Bashaud Breeland; Marco Wilson Being Evaluated

By Alex Weiner
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Cornerback Marco Wilson went down with a shoulder injury in the second quarter on Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return.

Arizona had to play the second half with Byron Murphy Jr. paired with Antonio Hamilton and Kevin Peterson since Robert Alford is on injured reserve.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on his Monday Zoom press conference that Wilson is still being evaluated.

"Marco, we'll see on Wednesday where that stands," Kingsbury said.

According to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, Breeland visited the Cardinals Monday but did not have a tryout.

He is an eight-year NFL veteran who started 13 games for the Minnesota Vikings this year.

He had four combined tackles and a forced fumble against the Cardinals in Week 2.

The Vikings waived Breeland on Dec. 18 after he reportedly had a verbal altercation with coaches at practice, according to multiple reports.

The cornerback cleared waivers and became a free agent.

In 13 games, he had five passed defensed and two interceptions, one of which came in his final game as a Viking against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Breeland previously played for Washington from 2014-2017, Green Bay in 2018 and Kansas City from 2019-2020. He started in two Super Bowls for the Chiefs.

The Cardinals have some tough receiver matchups in their final two games.

This week, they face the Dallas Cowboys who have a healthy three-headed monster of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. That trio accounted for 13 catches and 204 receiving yards in Dallas' 56-14 beatdown of Washington on Sunday night. Arizona hosts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks to close out the regular season.

Alford can return for that game if healthy, but for now he and Wilson's future availability is a question.

Breeland has started against both Dallas and Seattle this season.

Comments / 0

