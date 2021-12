Nothing feels quite as good as slipping into bed after a long day out and about (or, like, after spending eight hours at the makeshift desk in your living room). But if you're still rocking those $20 sheets you bought for your first year of college, the soothing experience of getting under the covers at night is definitely not reaching its full potential. I get it, though! Deciding to buy new bedding can be a big decision—especially if you're interested in splurging on luxurious sheets or want to make sure that you aren't investing in a set that'll make ya sweaty and itchy after one snooze. There are a lot of factors and types of bedding to consider—but might I suggest a less obvious option? Two words: eucalyptus sheets.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO