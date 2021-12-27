ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch now: Wet Tuesday ahead

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain and snow could make for a slow morning...

jg-tc.com

KCRG.com

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa. “As we’ve been saying for a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1057kokz.com

Winter Storm Watch Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Saturday morning at 6 for Cedar Rapids and points south as the risk of heavy snow is increasing in this area. As of now Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are in the watch area, Waterloo-Cedar Falls is not, though Kaj O’Mara reminds us that the track of the storm could still change over the next day. At this time, the risk of heavy snow appears greatest over the south half of the area where over 6″ of snow may occur. Farther north, there will be a sharp cutoff to much lower snow amounts.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBOE Radio

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR SATURDAY

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will start at 6am Saturday, New Year’s Day, through midnight that evening. 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast, with up to 8 inches possible near the Missouri state line. Strong winds are also predicted with this storm, which will result in blowing snow and wind chills as low as -20. Again, this Winter Storm Watch will start at 6am Saturday and last until midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
ourquadcities.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday in QCA

This forecast is current as of Thursday morning, December 30th. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois starting Saturday at 6 AM, lasting until 12 AM Sunday morning. Here’s what we know about the system arriving New Year’s Day:. Snow...
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Dense Fog Today, Strong Storms Saturday, MUCH Colder Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the midsouth until 9 am this morning. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday bringing the threat of severe weather once again, mostly likely during the afternoon and early evening hours, then MUCH colder air will surge into the midsouth for Sunday and Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

