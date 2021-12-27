Feast and Field's top 10 stories of 2021

The things you read on the internet are quite comical at times, especially when it’s some site using stock images of Oregon across the world. Apparently not only is Mount Hood south of Portland (it is east in case you were wondering), but it may even erupt in the new year. Mirror, which apparently sourced another site that apparently doesn’t know how to look at a map, suggests in their headline Mount Hood is on track for ‘disastrous 2022’ eruption. What, we didn’t have enough chaos in Portland in 2021? I suppose we have to spice things up a bit and add a potential volcano eruption to the mix.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO