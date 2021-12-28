New River Gorge Updates Superintendent’s Compendium to Reflect New Hunting and Recreation Rules

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning January 1, 2022, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will implement changes authorized by the recent legislation that expanded the park and newly designated New River as a national park & preserve that affect hunting regulations. Additionally, the park has redesignated use of a park access road in the Gauley River National Recreation Area. The changes will be reflected in updates to the Superintendent’s Compendium found posted on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/superintendents-compendium.htm.

Hunting remains open within the national preserve areas of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, which covers 65,165 acres (roughly 90%) of the park. Additionally, a section of Grandview previously closed to hunting is now open (approximately 400 acres). The area starts along Glade Creek Road and goes uphill to the cliff band below the Grandview overlooks. This new hunting area will only be accessible from

Glade Creek Road and not from Grandview top.

Updated maps of hunting areas can be found in the compendium and on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/management/no-hunting-zones-as-of-january-2022.htm. Hunting in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is in accordance with federal regulations and adopted West Virginia state law. Additional information and regulations for hunting within the park and other areas can be found on the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Hunting website at https://wvdnr.gov/hunting/

An additional modification to the compendium reflects a change in use within Gauley River National Recreation Area. A section once used as rail grade known as the Gauley Rail Grade is now designated as an administrative road open for non-motorized recreation use such as hiking and biking. The road is accessible from the north by Patterson Ferry Road and from the south by Lucas

Road. The administrative road does not run contiguous from north to south due to private land ownership along the rail grade. Visitors are reminded that unauthorized ATV/UTV use remains prohibited on the Gauley Rail Grade and other areas throughout Gauley River National Recreation Area, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and Bluestone National Scenic River.

For updated information about the national parks in southern West Virginia, please visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri, nps.gov/gari, and nps.gov/blue and follow park social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.