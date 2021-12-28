ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 new Omicron cases reported in Telangana

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Telangana on Monday reported 12 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 55. As per a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, of the 12 cases, 10 cases...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ani#Tims Rrb Hospital
