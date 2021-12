The advanced numbers from the New Orleans Saints’ 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins Monday night align pretty closely with the eye test. If it seemed like running back Alvin Kamara was never really given any space in which to operate, that’s because that was what happened: The Dolphins had eight or more defenders in the box for 61.54 % of Kamara’s offensive snaps, according to the NFL’s NextGenStats, which was the highest percentage of eight-man boxes for any NFL running back in Week 16.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO