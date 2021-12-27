ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets tame Tigers, win third straight

By Garth Shanklin
 4 days ago
Fayetteville’s Tyler Tipis drives toward the hoop for the Rockets in the team’s win over Greenfield McClain. Photo/Garth Shanklin

‘Twas the night before Christmas (Eve), and all through the gym, the Rockets were celebrating a big non-league win.

Fayetteville-Perry’s boys basketball team traveled north to Greenfield McClain on Thursday, December 23 and picked up a key 45-39 victory over the host Tigers.

They did so thanks in large part to a stellar performance from Jayden Bradshaw, who accounted for nearly half of the team’s points with 22. He also had five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

The Rockets led 13-5 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime. The team extended that advantage to 33-23 after three quarters of play.

McClain made a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors 16-12, but the Rockets were able to hold on for the win and improve to 6-3 on the year.

“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup but a good matchup,” Rockets head coach D.J. McCommons said. “Our team is getting better. Kudos to [McClain], they’re very tough, very well coached. Happy our guys put it together.”

As the Tigers started chipping away at the Fayetteville lead in the fourth quarter, McCommons said the team did several things well to help secure the win.

“Teamwork, attention to detail, execution,” McCommons said. “We focused on the little things at the end of the game.”

Fayetteville’s defense also played a key role. The Rockets held McClain to just 39 points in the contest, the lowest of any opponent Fayetteville has faced this season.

“They’re a possession team,” McCommons said. “They don’t play fast, but they run their stuff to perfection. We knew if we could be in the right spots with our length…a lot of people don’t know how long we are until they play us. We were able to pull it out.”

Offensively, Fayetteville moved the ball well. The Rockets finished with 10 assists on 17 made baskets.

“Our offense has gotten better,” McCommons said. “We were executing, sharing the ball has key. The ball has energy. If you’re not passing it, nobody wants to be on the court. If everybody is touching it, they all want to see the ball and see each other succeed.”

Giacomo Pegan had seven points and two steals off the bench. Levi Wiederhold added four points and five rebounds in a reserve role. A.J. Attinger had six points with Blake Coffman adding four and Austin Snider scoring two.

The Rockets return to action following the Brown County Holiday Tournament with a non-league matchup against Clermont Northeastern on Tuesday, January 4.

