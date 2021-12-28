ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taylor's 6 PM Monday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of clouds. But, only a stray rain shower or two on radar just before lunch Monday. We'll probably see more rain activity by midweek. Stormy weather possible at times Wednesday. Signs of a big cooldown late this weekend. Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast....

www.wlox.com

wgno.com

It’s December 29th, and it’s very humid

Dewpoints are in the low 70s Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That is unpleasant no matter what time of year it is. When there is only a couple of days left in the year then it’s really unpleasant. Expect very warm temperatures tonight with the chance for fog Thursday morning.
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 30 Morning Forecast

A warm-up is on the way for our Friday Eve across the Ozarks as winds kick in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system. This is going to make for an above-average day with highs surging back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The clouds and fog will keep our readings at bay, even though we’ll be over 10° above normal for this time of December. With more moisture in the air, and cold ground surfaces, the fog is going to stick around throughout much of the AM so make sure you drive with caution. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for many of us so allowing some extra time for your AM commute is a good idea. Sunshine will peek out from behind the clouds later on this afternoon but we’re not going to see too much of it today. Clouds stay thick overnight into our Friday ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tomorrow into Saturday. Temperatures remain mild tonight with lows only falling into the mid-40s thanks to the clouds and the SW breeze. Afternoon readings are looking even warmer tomorrow as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we’re looking at the possibility of a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through tomorrow night with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2″ of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Storm Watches have been issued as a result, for the impacted travel and the rough weather. These are in effect for our Saturday. A shift in the track of this low over the next couple of days will play a big role in the precip. type across the Ozarks. 50 miles one will make a big difference, whether the low shifts to the north or south. Please stay with us for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
KDRV

Wednesday, December 29th Overnight Weather

A storm system will bring more rain and snow showers to our region. Snow levels will be low, but most of the impacts to travel will be along and near the Cascades and the Umpqua Divide.
desotocountynewsroom.com

Dense Fog Today, Strong Storms Saturday, MUCH Colder Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the midsouth until 9 am this morning. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday bringing the threat of severe weather once again, mostly likely during the afternoon and early evening hours, then MUCH colder air will surge into the midsouth for Sunday and Monday.
News4Jax.com

A warm start to the New Year, chilly start to the first week

Partly cloudy and warm today with above normal temperatures through the start of the New Year. Near record highs with a slight chance of showers near and along I-75. A cold front will move through Sunday with scattered showers, storms. Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with near record highs continue...
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

Winds of change will bring a weather whiplash! From feeling like the 80s to a wind chill in the 20s. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It looks like most of us will stay rain free tonight, but a few showers and storms are possible. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Thursday, and there is a low end risk for severe weather. Highs will be in the 70s. A big cold front is expected this weekend. We're going to be much colder by Monday.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
dailytrib.com

Brace for arctic cold front in new year

After several days in the 80s and a warm December overall, the new year starts with an arctic cold front bringing overnight lows in the upper 20s on Jan. 1 into Jan. 2, according to the National Weather Service. Highs on New Year’s Day will reach the mid-70s to 80...
WYFF4.com

Wet weather continues today

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch your full forecast above. TONIGHT | Rain subsides, some clearing. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. NO chance of rain. Light NW winds. TOMORROW | Partly to mostly cloudy. Peaks of sunshine. Occasional showers late in the afternoon and in...
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Below normal temps persist

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Below normal temperatures will persist through the weekend with some potential for overnight freezing temperatures this weekend. Drier conditions and a slow warming trend looks likelY starting Sunday, lasting through the first half of next week.
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to NYE

They well help the local teams. Salt isn't great for our waterways. The highly-skilled staff will be there for 30 days. Dr. Redfield says students should be in person. Officers are on the lookout for drunk drivers and drugged drivers.
newschannel6now.com

Cold snap incoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this weekend will be the coldest they’ve been since February. For Thursday expect more mild weather with a high near 71 and increasing cloud cover this afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the 40s. Friday looks wet and most of the area should have a good chance at seeing rain, a few storms will be possible as well along with some gusty winds. Rain looks to continue into Saturday morning.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog likely for Friday morning, cold front arrives New Year’s Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve once again seen high temperatures reach the lower 80′s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. So far the high in Lake Charles has reached 81 degrees and if that is official it would break yet another record for a warmest day. Things are changing though as we head into the New Year as a strong cold front looks to move in for Saturday and then bring a major cool down for the second half of the weekend and to start next week.
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning is in the upper 20s to low 30s but will warm into the upper 60s/ low 70s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Temperature wise, Friday will be a copy and paste of today. Clouds will generally increase from west to east starting tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s for many overnight. Friday evening, a strong LLJ (low-level jet) will move across the Southern Plains. This will transport warm, moist air aloft ahead of our strong cold front. There will be enough lift to reinforce strong to severe storms, producing a low threat for all modes of severe weather into the evening. Rain will likely start early in the afternoon with the severe threat between 6PM-midnight. Top threats include up to 60mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. A brief spin-up can’t be ruled out for counties towards the south/east.
WOWT

Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: A nice day before winter weather this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soak up the sunshine and temperatures near 40 today because that will be the warmest we’ll be for a while to come. Morning clouds will move out of the area by midday, and allow sunshine to warm us up a bit today. We’ll deal with a breeze out of the south perhaps to to 25mph at times. So wind chills will stay in play.
