Rockets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-24) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021

Houston Rockets 99, Charlotte Hornets 123 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Protocolled and pounded: Takeaways from Rockets’ loss to Hornets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:04 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the first starting backcourt, both 23 years old or younger, to each have 30 points in a game since Allen Iverson and Jerry Stackhouse on April 5, 1997 against the Hornets. – 11:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Shorthanded Rockets get stung by Hornets ift.tt/3Jnex3z – 11:18 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

NBA windows are short. Always shorter than they seem.

When BOS made the 2018 ECF without Kyrie Irving & Gordon Hayward, it seemed like they might run the East for years. They’ve been good, but not quite Finals good.

Keep waiting to get back, you can end up marginal for a while. – 11:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“I feel like 80 percent of shooting is confidence… That’s the difference, just my confidence and it’s going to stay high. I just have to know that I’m one of the best shooters in this league, so I just got to let it go.” – @Terry Rozier

#NBAAllStar | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:14 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood on beaning the fan in the second row: “I hope she’s OK. If she needs tickets to a game, I got her.” – 10:09 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

Glad to be home and get that W! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/qYAKmTDISP – 9:53 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Alperen Sengun averages twice as many steals and essentially the same number of blocks per game this season as Christian Wood despite playing significantly fewer minutes. – 9:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry: 27 PTS, 5 AST

Kelly: 18 PTS, 3 REB

LaMelo: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL

Jalen: 16 PTS, 3 REB

Mason: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK

#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/eHCzMlIzsg – 9:33 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Christian Wood against the Hornets:

📊 16 PTS

📊 9 REB

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/f0fky0HiUU – 9:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

A @Terry Rozier kind of night 🥵

RT to VOTE to send Scary Terry to #NBAAllStar!

🐝 | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/pIwJZtyqUt – 9:26 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Impressive showing from Trevlin Queen (17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Daishen Nix (13-3-3-3). Not much elsewhere. Rockets lose 123-99, fall to 10-24 on the year. – 9:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

LET’S 👏 GO 👏 HORNETS! 👏

#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/Ob94tQBv0d – 9:13 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

Great win #AllFly – 9:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hornets 123, Rockets 99. Rockets led by Trevelin Queen’s 17, which were 14 more than the rest of his career combined. – 9:12 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets playing w/o Porter Jr., Green, Mathews, Tate, Martin & Augustin fall to Hornets, 123-99. Rockets leading scorer was Trevelin Queen with 17 pts (14 in the 4thQ). Houston had 21 turnovers. Houston hosts the Lakers tomorrow night. – 9:11 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 123, Rockets 99

Terry Rozier 27 pts, 5 ast, 4 rebs

Kelly Oubre 18 pts

LaMelo 16 pts, 7 ast, 5 rebs

Mason Plumlee 15 pts, 9 rebs

Up next: at Indiana on Wednesday – 9:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Welcome to the 2️⃣-3️⃣ Show!

RT to VOTE and send @Terry Rozier to #NBAAllStar!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/qPa5dMsDaj – 9:05 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets have a third player in double figures. It’s Trevelin Queen, warming up to show the Lakers what they let get away. – 9:05 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Having grown bored with the game and a few minutes of the wave, fans chanting “We want Bouknight.” Cheers as he gets ready to check in. Rockets would clear their bench, too, but did with their first substitution. – 9:01 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

All 5 starters now in double figures for the #Hornets. – 8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Join me and @Danny Leroux for the exciting conclusion of Houston/Charlotte. nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 8:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets lineup to start the fourth quarter: Nix, Queen, Brooks, Sengun, Theis. Don’t think they were in the Hornets’ scouting report. – 8:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

ya love to see it

#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/stBH9gsBQD – 8:47 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 3.

Rockets: 70

Hornets: 96

@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/XEuiPXvDgB – 8:45 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hornets 96, Rockets 70 after 3. Does Silas have Gordon, Wood take the rest of the night off to rest up for the Lakers tomorrow? Come to think of it, he sort of already cleared what’s left of his bench. – 8:45 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Terry going crazy!! – 8:45 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 96, Rockets 70 – 8:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Wood and Gordon a combined 9 of 18. Rest of Rockets 16 of 45. And Hornets are scoring with ease. Adds up to a 23-point Charlotte lead. – 8:41 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Naw that pass was crazy – 8:40 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Hold on now DIP and Chum 😳😳 – 8:39 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

We look good tonight – 8:39 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

had to watch that lamelo ball pass in slow motion and still don’t understand how he made it – 8:39 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Just Terry things pic.twitter.com/LZtY8NWaF6 – 8:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

just gettin’ buckets.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/1bLiFKGpd6 – 8:37 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets Josh Christopher had to check out of the game with some sort of leg injury. He walked with a limp to the bench area. – 8:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Go to work @Mason Plumlee! 💪💪

15 pts (7-for-7)

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/hN8RJaSd9A – 8:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ K.J. Martin, Jae’Sean Tate enter COVID-19 protocols ift.tt/32skX0R – 8:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

ANOTHER ☝️

PLUMLEE AT THE BUZZER! 🚨

@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/HORwUTt9Jg – 8:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Great first half in Houston/Charlotte! (at least I hope it was because I had to preschedule this tweet) Join me and @Danny Leroux and we’d love to answer your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 8:10 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hornets 64, Rockets 50 at half. Rockets outscored 23-10 in final 7 1/2 minutes of the half. Shot 36 % in the second quarter, 1 of 8 on 3s. – 8:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Doin’ our thing.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/EuSbYwmPx3 – 8:06 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Yessir Plumdogggg 💪🏽💪🏽 – 8:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: #Hornets 64, Rockets 50

Terry Rozier is hot with 13 points.

Mason Plumlee has 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.

Kelly Oubre has 10 points off the bench. – 8:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

An errant Christian Wood outlet pass nails a woman in the second row. She was shaken up, but she’s tough. – 8:04 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Theis with the smooooth fadeaway. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zi55NENCyk – 7:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With six rotation guys out Rockets really need their scorers to score. Brooks is 1 of 5 and Gordon has taken only three shots. Catching up to them a bit against the high-scoring Hornets. – 7:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo checks back in after sitting out with 2 fouls. Immediately hits Mason for a reverse alley oop, then tosses in a left-handed layup and follow that with a 3-pointer on #Hornets next possession. Hornets up 48-40 and Stephen Silas calls a timeout. – 7:53 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

Good shot g money – 7:45 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Armoni Brooks took all kinds of punishment in drawing that charge. Jeff Hornacek and Christian Wood greet him when he got to the other end of the floor, with Hornacek getting a laugh out of him. – 7:44 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

No way that’s not a charge – 7:44 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Does this count as part of the rebuild #Rockets fans want to see? Makeshift squad staying competitive with a decent Hornets team, trail 38-35 with 8:50 to go in the half. – 7:44 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Scary Terry is cooking in Charlotte 🔥 😱

pic.twitter.com/rEpZKE7lGR – 7:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Nice Vipers rally to tie the game. Theis checking in so everyone that can play for the Rockets tonight, will within the first 15 minutes. – 7:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

KO AT THE BUZZER‼️🚨

@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eVQJ67Nua4 – 7:40 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 1.

Rockets: 29

Hornets: 33

@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/XMUmwbY7Gf – 7:40 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets rookie Daishen Nix (@djfromveg ) gets his first NBA points – a dunk. That dunk moves him into a tie for 14th most dunks on the team. He moved ahead of D.J. Augustin and Trevelin Queen. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Queen get his first dunk tonight also. 😀 – 7:39 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Join me and @Danny Leroux live for Houston/Charlotte on NBA League Pass. We’ll answer your questions live using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 7:39 PM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

KO should be in all the 6MOY talks!!! – 7:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Well that was a fun start. 😏

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Ujokyoy13H – 7:37 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

He’s so good. 😁

RT to vote for @alperensengun! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1t3QzOFMDe – 7:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Hornets 33, Rockets 29. Things fell apart a bit when the Vipers checked in. Rockets made 1 of 4 shots with three turnovers in final 2 1/2 minutes of the quarter in a 10-3 Hornets run. – 7:37 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

Yessir KO – 7:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 33, Rockets 29 – 7:35 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

The Rockets are currently playing five rookies, which I can confidently say ties a record. – 7:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Daishen Nix with his first NBA bucket, a breakaway dunk. Remember this moment. – 7:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets lineup you did not expect to see this season after the time out. Garuba, Sengun, Christopher, Queen and Nix. That’s a 24-year-old, a 20-year-old, and three teens. Oh, and Jalen Green is playing air guitar during the time out so he is indeed “active” as announced pregame. – 7:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mixtape Terry. Just put Trevelin Queen in the blender. – 7:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Daishen Nix checks in, too. So both two-way guys have played in first eight minutes. – 7:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Trevelin Queen moves into the K.J. Martin place in the rotation, checking in with Alperen Sengun. – 7:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

J-Mac sent that 🆙

@Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5XOlpkfyd7 – 7:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Jab step ➡️ Bucket 👌

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tucDe2uZ62 – 7:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kelly Oubre. – 7:17 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets not stopping Hornets much, but Houston has opened 4-4 on 3ptFG, one each from Wood, Brooks, Gordon & Nwaba, trail 13-12 – 7:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Seven quick points for Jalen McDaniels. Made all 3 shots, – 7:15 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Join me and @Danny Leroux live for Houston/Charlotte on NBA League Pass. We’ll answer your questions live using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 7:10 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/9Ks9hHG5GI – 7:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Back at home and feelin’ good. 🕺

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Houston Rockets

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/d5BZbHlt2q – 6:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It was a while ago, but when the Celtics were down Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier a few years ago, they ran the offense heavily through Al Horford. Wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen again tonight with Payton Pritchard being the only available PG tonight. – 6:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

We’d love to answer your questions live on the air tonight during Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 6:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Christopher, Brooks.

Hornets: Hayward, McDaniels, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball. – 6:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I’d expect David Nwaba to start again tomorrow night. Someone has to guard LeBron – 6:39 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starters tonight at Hornets: Brooks, Gordon, Christopher, Nwaba, Wood

(Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin are in health & safety protocols. Porter Jr, Green are active, but not likely to play).

Hornets starters: Ball, Hayward, McDaniels, Plumlee, Rozier – 6:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Jalen McDaniels gets the start at power forward in Miles’ place. – 6:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐🏽

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/V13vCIHe00 – 6:32 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Brooks, Christopher, Gordon, Nwaba and Wood – 6:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

#Rockets starters

Eric Gordon

Armoni Brooks

Josh Christopher

David Nwaba

Christian Wood – 6:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets: pic.twitter.com/9tZFCccXvf – 6:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Haven’t seen this sight since Nov. 26: LaMelo warming up before a home game. pic.twitter.com/YqK1OoV9uO – 6:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

COZY SZN.

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/DJxl7NOYhY – 5:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

BoukFLIGHT!

@James Bouknight | @socios pic.twitter.com/bR7WHVRTHK – 5:42 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego wouldn’t say who he would plug in for Miles Bridges tonight.

“There’s a number of guys we have to go to,” he said. “Guys will slide down. We have a number of guys that can fill Miles’ position. It’s going to tweak the rotation for sure.” pic.twitter.com/zIFs4N5d2Y – 5:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas said he spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Charlotte, where is parents live. It was his mother’s 80th birthday. He returned to Houston Saturday night so he could be at yesterday’s practice and then flew back to Charlotte with the team after practice – 5:37 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Stephen Silas says “most likely” Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will play tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers at home. – 5:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will “most likely” play tomorrow night, per Silas – 5:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will be active tonight, but are unlikely to play. Sounds like it’s more of an emergency situation with the team down 4 rotation guys – 5:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets HC Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but he does not expect them to play. – 5:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets HC Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate and K.J. Martin have entered the health & safety protocols. The team now has 4 players in health & safety protocols (Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin). – 5:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tate has started every game for the Rockets this season and Martin would’ve been the natural replacement for him in the starting lineup, so it could be a David Nwaba night – 5:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but Stephen Silas said he does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are active, but Coach Silas does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

KJ Martin and Jae’Sean Tate have entered health and safety protocols, per Coach Silas. – 5:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Back in the Hive & LIVE with Coach JB! #HOUvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs HOU

Cody Martin has cleared Health and Safety Protocols and is available.

Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT.

PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT.

Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/knRW9xt8DR – 4:59 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lakers say LeBron James is probable to play tomorrow night against the Rockets with a recutus abdominis strain – 4:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin has been cleared from health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Houston. #Hornets get their top defender back. – 4:30 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Some highlights from Friday’s #Rockets -Pacers game w/ yours truly on the radio PxP call during my 1-game fill-in stint. Voice of the Rockets @sportsmt is back on tonight w/ @adamclanton at CHA. (I’m w/ MT Tues. vs LAL)🎙️🚀🏀 #lightthefuse #blazinghotfire @Jalen Green @o_tate_ pic.twitter.com/v56YfoK38u – 3:22 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I obviously get Lakers fans who don’t want to entertain the idea of a Russ-for-Wall swap. What I’m a little more confused by are the Rockets fans who are saying “no way we don’t want him back” when it essentially amounts to free draft picks for an identical contract. – 3:05 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

For the people who question how the Rockets coaching staff feels about Alperen Sengun, this segment of @Jonathan Feigen’s story about Stephen Silas should clue you in https://t.co/iHoGkDwUAa pic.twitter.com/XPviRPFrjN – 3:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

We missed y’all! Back at it in Charlotte tonight.

⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/gv51cQ3b7F – 3:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Fun #NBACast game tonight with two exciting young and mostly intact teams: Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in early! nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 2:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Mad Ants trade: they’re sending the rights to DeJon Jarreau to the Texas Legends for the rights to Kenny Williams and a 2022 first-round pick.

Jarreau, who was on a two-way with the Pacers, played college basketball at the University of Houston. – 1:08 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into @ATTSportsNetSW this Tuesday as the Rockets take on the Lakers to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/9fubamFRFc – 1:00 PM