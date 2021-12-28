Rockets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Houston Rockets (10-24) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021
Houston Rockets 99, Charlotte Hornets 123 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Protocolled and pounded: Takeaways from Rockets’ loss to Hornets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:04 AM
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the first starting backcourt, both 23 years old or younger, to each have 30 points in a game since Allen Iverson and Jerry Stackhouse on April 5, 1997 against the Hornets. – 11:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Shorthanded Rockets get stung by Hornets ift.tt/3Jnex3z – 11:18 PM
NBA windows are short. Always shorter than they seem.
When BOS made the 2018 ECF without Kyrie Irving & Gordon Hayward, it seemed like they might run the East for years. They’ve been good, but not quite Finals good.
Keep waiting to get back, you can end up marginal for a while. – 11:02 PM
“I feel like 80 percent of shooting is confidence… That’s the difference, just my confidence and it’s going to stay high. I just have to know that I’m one of the best shooters in this league, so I just got to let it go.” – @Terry Rozier
#NBAAllStar | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood on beaning the fan in the second row: “I hope she’s OK. If she needs tickets to a game, I got her.” – 10:09 PM
Glad to be home and get that W! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/qYAKmTDISP – 9:53 PM
Alperen Sengun averages twice as many steals and essentially the same number of blocks per game this season as Christian Wood despite playing significantly fewer minutes. – 9:40 PM
Terry: 27 PTS, 5 AST
Kelly: 18 PTS, 3 REB
LaMelo: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL
Jalen: 16 PTS, 3 REB
Mason: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/eHCzMlIzsg – 9:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Christian Wood against the Hornets:
📊 16 PTS
📊 9 REB
@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/f0fky0HiUU – 9:29 PM
A @Terry Rozier kind of night 🥵
RT to VOTE to send Scary Terry to #NBAAllStar!
🐝 | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/pIwJZtyqUt – 9:26 PM
Impressive showing from Trevlin Queen (17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Daishen Nix (13-3-3-3). Not much elsewhere. Rockets lose 123-99, fall to 10-24 on the year. – 9:14 PM
LET’S 👏 GO 👏 HORNETS! 👏
#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/Ob94tQBv0d – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets 123, Rockets 99. Rockets led by Trevelin Queen’s 17, which were 14 more than the rest of his career combined. – 9:12 PM
#Rockets playing w/o Porter Jr., Green, Mathews, Tate, Martin & Augustin fall to Hornets, 123-99. Rockets leading scorer was Trevelin Queen with 17 pts (14 in the 4thQ). Houston had 21 turnovers. Houston hosts the Lakers tomorrow night. – 9:11 PM
Final: #Hornets 123, Rockets 99
Terry Rozier 27 pts, 5 ast, 4 rebs
Kelly Oubre 18 pts
LaMelo 16 pts, 7 ast, 5 rebs
Mason Plumlee 15 pts, 9 rebs
Up next: at Indiana on Wednesday – 9:11 PM
Welcome to the 2️⃣-3️⃣ Show!
RT to VOTE and send @Terry Rozier to #NBAAllStar!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/qPa5dMsDaj – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have a third player in double figures. It’s Trevelin Queen, warming up to show the Lakers what they let get away. – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Having grown bored with the game and a few minutes of the wave, fans chanting “We want Bouknight.” Cheers as he gets ready to check in. Rockets would clear their bench, too, but did with their first substitution. – 9:01 PM
All 5 starters now in double figures for the #Hornets. – 8:51 PM
Join me and @Danny Leroux for the exciting conclusion of Houston/Charlotte. nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 8:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lineup to start the fourth quarter: Nix, Queen, Brooks, Sengun, Theis. Don’t think they were in the Hornets’ scouting report. – 8:47 PM
ya love to see it
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/stBH9gsBQD – 8:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 3.
Rockets: 70
Hornets: 96
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/XEuiPXvDgB – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets 96, Rockets 70 after 3. Does Silas have Gordon, Wood take the rest of the night off to rest up for the Lakers tomorrow? Come to think of it, he sort of already cleared what’s left of his bench. – 8:45 PM
Terry going crazy!! – 8:45 PM
End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 96, Rockets 70 – 8:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Wood and Gordon a combined 9 of 18. Rest of Rockets 16 of 45. And Hornets are scoring with ease. Adds up to a 23-point Charlotte lead. – 8:41 PM
Naw that pass was crazy – 8:40 PM
Hold on now DIP and Chum 😳😳 – 8:39 PM
We look good tonight – 8:39 PM
had to watch that lamelo ball pass in slow motion and still don’t understand how he made it – 8:39 PM
Just Terry things pic.twitter.com/LZtY8NWaF6 – 8:38 PM
just gettin’ buckets.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/1bLiFKGpd6 – 8:37 PM
#Rockets Josh Christopher had to check out of the game with some sort of leg injury. He walked with a limp to the bench area. – 8:35 PM
Go to work @Mason Plumlee! 💪💪
15 pts (7-for-7)
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/hN8RJaSd9A – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ K.J. Martin, Jae’Sean Tate enter COVID-19 protocols ift.tt/32skX0R – 8:18 PM
ANOTHER ☝️
PLUMLEE AT THE BUZZER! 🚨
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/HORwUTt9Jg – 8:16 PM
Great first half in Houston/Charlotte! (at least I hope it was because I had to preschedule this tweet) Join me and @Danny Leroux and we’d love to answer your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 8:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets 64, Rockets 50 at half. Rockets outscored 23-10 in final 7 1/2 minutes of the half. Shot 36 % in the second quarter, 1 of 8 on 3s. – 8:06 PM
Doin’ our thing.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/EuSbYwmPx3 – 8:06 PM
Yessir Plumdogggg 💪🏽💪🏽 – 8:05 PM
Halftime: #Hornets 64, Rockets 50
Terry Rozier is hot with 13 points.
Mason Plumlee has 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.
Kelly Oubre has 10 points off the bench. – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
An errant Christian Wood outlet pass nails a woman in the second row. She was shaken up, but she’s tough. – 8:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Theis with the smooooth fadeaway. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zi55NENCyk – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With six rotation guys out Rockets really need their scorers to score. Brooks is 1 of 5 and Gordon has taken only three shots. Catching up to them a bit against the high-scoring Hornets. – 7:55 PM
LaMelo checks back in after sitting out with 2 fouls. Immediately hits Mason for a reverse alley oop, then tosses in a left-handed layup and follow that with a 3-pointer on #Hornets next possession. Hornets up 48-40 and Stephen Silas calls a timeout. – 7:53 PM
Good shot g money – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Armoni Brooks took all kinds of punishment in drawing that charge. Jeff Hornacek and Christian Wood greet him when he got to the other end of the floor, with Hornacek getting a laugh out of him. – 7:44 PM
No way that’s not a charge – 7:44 PM
Does this count as part of the rebuild #Rockets fans want to see? Makeshift squad staying competitive with a decent Hornets team, trail 38-35 with 8:50 to go in the half. – 7:44 PM
Scary Terry is cooking in Charlotte 🔥 😱
pic.twitter.com/rEpZKE7lGR – 7:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nice Vipers rally to tie the game. Theis checking in so everyone that can play for the Rockets tonight, will within the first 15 minutes. – 7:42 PM
KO AT THE BUZZER‼️🚨
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eVQJ67Nua4 – 7:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 29
Hornets: 33
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/XMUmwbY7Gf – 7:40 PM
#Rockets rookie Daishen Nix (@djfromveg ) gets his first NBA points – a dunk. That dunk moves him into a tie for 14th most dunks on the team. He moved ahead of D.J. Augustin and Trevelin Queen. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Queen get his first dunk tonight also. 😀 – 7:39 PM
Join me and @Danny Leroux live for Houston/Charlotte on NBA League Pass. We’ll answer your questions live using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 7:39 PM
KO should be in all the 6MOY talks!!! – 7:37 PM
Well that was a fun start. 😏
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Ujokyoy13H – 7:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
He’s so good. 😁
RT to vote for @alperensengun! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1t3QzOFMDe – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets 33, Rockets 29. Things fell apart a bit when the Vipers checked in. Rockets made 1 of 4 shots with three turnovers in final 2 1/2 minutes of the quarter in a 10-3 Hornets run. – 7:37 PM
Yessir KO – 7:35 PM
End of first Q: #Hornets 33, Rockets 29 – 7:35 PM
The Rockets are currently playing five rookies, which I can confidently say ties a record. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daishen Nix with his first NBA bucket, a breakaway dunk. Remember this moment. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lineup you did not expect to see this season after the time out. Garuba, Sengun, Christopher, Queen and Nix. That’s a 24-year-old, a 20-year-old, and three teens. Oh, and Jalen Green is playing air guitar during the time out so he is indeed “active” as announced pregame. – 7:30 PM
Mixtape Terry. Just put Trevelin Queen in the blender. – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daishen Nix checks in, too. So both two-way guys have played in first eight minutes. – 7:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trevelin Queen moves into the K.J. Martin place in the rotation, checking in with Alperen Sengun. – 7:22 PM
J-Mac sent that 🆙
@Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5XOlpkfyd7 – 7:22 PM
Jab step ➡️ Bucket 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tucDe2uZ62 – 7:20 PM
First player off the bench tonight: Kelly Oubre. – 7:17 PM
#Rockets not stopping Hornets much, but Houston has opened 4-4 on 3ptFG, one each from Wood, Brooks, Gordon & Nwaba, trail 13-12 – 7:16 PM
Seven quick points for Jalen McDaniels. Made all 3 shots, – 7:15 PM
Join me and @Danny Leroux live for Houston/Charlotte on NBA League Pass. We’ll answer your questions live using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 7:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/9Ks9hHG5GI – 7:05 PM
Back at home and feelin’ good. 🕺
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Houston Rockets
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/d5BZbHlt2q – 6:55 PM
It was a while ago, but when the Celtics were down Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier a few years ago, they ran the offense heavily through Al Horford. Wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen again tonight with Payton Pritchard being the only available PG tonight. – 6:51 PM
We’d love to answer your questions live on the air tonight during Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 6:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Christopher, Brooks.
Hornets: Hayward, McDaniels, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball. – 6:40 PM
I’d expect David Nwaba to start again tomorrow night. Someone has to guard LeBron – 6:39 PM
#Rockets starters tonight at Hornets: Brooks, Gordon, Christopher, Nwaba, Wood
(Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin are in health & safety protocols. Porter Jr, Green are active, but not likely to play).
Hornets starters: Ball, Hayward, McDaniels, Plumlee, Rozier – 6:35 PM
Jalen McDaniels gets the start at power forward in Miles’ place. – 6:33 PM
🖐🏽
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/V13vCIHe00 – 6:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Brooks, Christopher, Gordon, Nwaba and Wood – 6:32 PM
#Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Armoni Brooks
Josh Christopher
David Nwaba
Christian Wood – 6:31 PM
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets: pic.twitter.com/9tZFCccXvf – 6:26 PM
Haven’t seen this sight since Nov. 26: LaMelo warming up before a home game. pic.twitter.com/YqK1OoV9uO – 6:17 PM
COZY SZN.
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/DJxl7NOYhY – 5:55 PM
BoukFLIGHT!
@James Bouknight | @socios pic.twitter.com/bR7WHVRTHK – 5:42 PM
James Borrego wouldn’t say who he would plug in for Miles Bridges tonight.
“There’s a number of guys we have to go to,” he said. “Guys will slide down. We have a number of guys that can fill Miles’ position. It’s going to tweak the rotation for sure.” pic.twitter.com/zIFs4N5d2Y – 5:42 PM
Stephen Silas said he spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Charlotte, where is parents live. It was his mother’s 80th birthday. He returned to Houston Saturday night so he could be at yesterday’s practice and then flew back to Charlotte with the team after practice – 5:37 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas says “most likely” Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will play tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers at home. – 5:34 PM
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will “most likely” play tomorrow night, per Silas – 5:34 PM
Stephen Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will be active tonight, but are unlikely to play. Sounds like it’s more of an emergency situation with the team down 4 rotation guys – 5:32 PM
#Rockets HC Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but he does not expect them to play. – 5:32 PM
#Rockets HC Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate and K.J. Martin have entered the health & safety protocols. The team now has 4 players in health & safety protocols (Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin). – 5:32 PM
Tate has started every game for the Rockets this season and Martin would’ve been the natural replacement for him in the starting lineup, so it could be a David Nwaba night – 5:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but Stephen Silas said he does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are active, but Coach Silas does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
KJ Martin and Jae’Sean Tate have entered health and safety protocols, per Coach Silas. – 5:30 PM
Back in the Hive & LIVE with Coach JB! #HOUvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
INJURY REPORT vs HOU
Cody Martin has cleared Health and Safety Protocols and is available.
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT.
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT.
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/knRW9xt8DR – 4:59 PM
Lakers say LeBron James is probable to play tomorrow night against the Rockets with a recutus abdominis strain – 4:51 PM
Cody Martin has been cleared from health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Houston. #Hornets get their top defender back. – 4:30 PM
Some highlights from Friday’s #Rockets -Pacers game w/ yours truly on the radio PxP call during my 1-game fill-in stint. Voice of the Rockets @sportsmt is back on tonight w/ @adamclanton at CHA. (I’m w/ MT Tues. vs LAL)🎙️🚀🏀 #lightthefuse #blazinghotfire @Jalen Green @o_tate_ pic.twitter.com/v56YfoK38u – 3:22 PM
I obviously get Lakers fans who don’t want to entertain the idea of a Russ-for-Wall swap. What I’m a little more confused by are the Rockets fans who are saying “no way we don’t want him back” when it essentially amounts to free draft picks for an identical contract. – 3:05 PM
For the people who question how the Rockets coaching staff feels about Alperen Sengun, this segment of @Jonathan Feigen’s story about Stephen Silas should clue you in https://t.co/iHoGkDwUAa pic.twitter.com/XPviRPFrjN – 3:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We missed y’all! Back at it in Charlotte tonight.
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/gv51cQ3b7F – 3:00 PM
Fun #NBACast game tonight with two exciting young and mostly intact teams: Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in early! nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 2:11 PM
Mad Ants trade: they’re sending the rights to DeJon Jarreau to the Texas Legends for the rights to Kenny Williams and a 2022 first-round pick.
Jarreau, who was on a two-way with the Pacers, played college basketball at the University of Houston. – 1:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into @ATTSportsNetSW this Tuesday as the Rockets take on the Lakers to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/9fubamFRFc – 1:00 PM
Comments / 0