CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that people who test positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic, should isolate for five days instead of the previously recommended 10 days.

Their reasoning for the change is based on growing evidence that transmission of the virus occurs in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.

The CDC also recommends wearing a mask for the five days following when around others for those that were asymptomatic.

These updated changes come after the CDC recommended shorter isolation times last week for health care workers who test positive but are asymptomatic.

"Additionally, CDC is updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19," the statement said. "For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days."

With the omicron variant spreading throughout the Unites States, the CDC is still highly recommending booster vaccine shots to protect against the virus. They say those that have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

Every person, regardless of vaccination status, is now recommended to stay home for five days following a positive test and are free to leave after five days if there are no symptoms. If you have a fever, it's recommended to stay home until the fever is gone.

For those that may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it's recommended to wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five, if possible.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society," CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said . " CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”