12/30 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 1 handle gap up and then zig-zagged 15 handles higher into a 10:28 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into an 11:02 AM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a sideways trading range, culminating with a high at 2:44 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 3:57 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced about 3 handles into the close.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO