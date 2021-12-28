ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Altitude-Comcast lawsuit: Settlement conference scheduled for late February

By Kyle Fredrickson
The Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timeline for potentially ending the local television blackout of Avalanche and Nuggets games on Comcast is beginning to take shape. Legal teams from Altitude TV and the state’s largest cable provider will meet for a settlement conference on Feb. 23, according to online court records. The conference, mediated by U.S....

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Altitude And Comcast Move To Resolve Ongoing Blackout

DENVER (CBS4) – The long regional blackout could be nearly over for Denver sports fans. After nearly two and a half years off the air, Altitude and Comcast will work to come to an agreement to return games of Kroenke-owned teams to the airwaves. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) A federal judge ordered both sides to set details for a settlement conference by Dec. 20. Federal Judge William Martinez was supportive of the motion, and suggested that by this stage, both parties knew the facts of the case. Altitude and Comcast committed to working together to file a joint motion for settlement and to name a mediator by Monday. (credit: CBS) Altitude also offered a new contract to Comcast before that hearing. The details of that new offer are not known. “It is our hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams,” Matt Hutchings, COO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in a news release. “We have worked diligently toward that goal.” There is still no timetable for games to be back on television.
DENVER, CO
coloradohockeynow.com

The standoff between Comcast and Altitude Might be Coming to an End

The parties are headed to mediation. That’s the takeaway from a press release issued by Altitude just now, about their long, long, long dispute with Comcast – by far the largest cable provider in the Denver area. Here it is:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. December 17, 2021. Attorneys for...
ECONOMY
9NEWS

Altitude, Comcast to move forward with mediation to end dispute

DENVER — Altitude Sports and Comcast have agreed to try mediation in an effort to end their long-running dispute that has kept Nuggets and Avalanche fans on the Front Range from watching most of those teams' games on TV for more than two years, according to an Altitude news release.
ECONOMY
coloradohockeynow.com

Update on Altitude vs. Comcast: Situation Encouraging

Attorney Dan Jacobs, also a part-time host on 104.3 The Fan, Monday reported that Altitude Sports earlier in the day had agreed to submit its anti-trust suit against Comcast to a setttlement conference, to be presided over by Denver Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty. Jacobs noted Hegarty’s track record at getting...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Settlement Conference#Altitude#Directv#Avalanche#Nuggets#Rsn#Dish Network
Light Reading

Helium aims to be 'largest cellular network' in US

As Helium begins to switch on its first 5G hotspots, the company clearly has broad ambitions for its entry into the cellular industry. Specifically, Helium's CEO Amir Haleem took to Twitter over the holidays to tout the company's current global LoRa network coverage and to set an ambitious goal: to be the biggest cellular network operator in the United States in the next few years.
TECHNOLOGY
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. regulator advancing probe into Amazon’s cloud unit – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. FTC officials have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to...
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

Riot Games pays a $100 million settlement in a huge gender-discrimination lawsuit

Riot Games, publishers of League of Legends, has finally made a settlement for its 2018’s gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by two now-former Riot employees, Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, both accusing the company of gender discrimination and sexual harassment. California state agencies then followed the suit with two inquiries for the company, and Kotaku would publish an article exposing Riot for its history of sexism.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Deploying Billions of Broadband Dollars Tops FCC’s To-Do List

Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel will kick off the new year still lacking a Democratic majority, but she insists that the agency’s evenly split composition won’t hamper its work. President. Joe Biden’s. pick for the open Democratic seat on the five-member commission, Gigi Sohn, is unlikely...
TECHNOLOGY
cbslocal.com

Altitude And Comcast Move To Resolve Ongoing Blackout

DENVER (CBS4) – The long regional blackout could be nearly over for Denver sports fans. After nearly two and a half years off the air, Altitude and Comcast will work to come to an agreement to return games of Kroenke-owned teams to the airwaves. A federal judge ordered both...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy