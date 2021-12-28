Altitude-Comcast lawsuit: Settlement conference scheduled for late February

DENVER (CBS4) – The long regional blackout could be nearly over for Denver sports fans. After nearly two and a half years off the air, Altitude and Comcast will work to come to an agreement to return games of Kroenke-owned teams to the airwaves. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) A federal judge ordered both sides to set details for a settlement conference by Dec. 20. Federal Judge William Martinez was supportive of the motion, and suggested that by this stage, both parties knew the facts of the case. Altitude and Comcast committed to working together to file a joint motion for settlement and to name a mediator by Monday. (credit: CBS) Altitude also offered a new contract to Comcast before that hearing. The details of that new offer are not known. “It is our hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams,” Matt Hutchings, COO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in a news release. “We have worked diligently toward that goal.” There is still no timetable for games to be back on television.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO