Top Stock Picks for Week of December 27, 2021

Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX ) is a biotechnology company engaged in developing innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is currently approved for use in the European Union (EU), Indonesia and the Philippines. Regulatory applications seeking approval for the vaccine are currently under review in several countries. Novavax is also looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. If approved, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Shares of Novavax have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has a favorable debt profile also.

Alight Inc. ( ALIT ) is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. ALIT works with companies across the world regardless of size, including 70% of Fortune 100 companies. Superb forward-looking cloud-transformation progress from Alight in its 2nd ever quarterly report drove the stock up in its daily post-earnings action (11/9). Management rose its Q4 guidance with its cloud transition going more fluid than the company initially projected. I suspect that more analysts will distribute initiation of coverage reports on the stock with bullish outlooks that align with the company's compelling growth narrative. This is a n under-the-radar cloud transformation stock with upside momentum for 2022.

