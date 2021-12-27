Ex-Kentucky sheriff admits guilt in case involving giving alcohol to an underage person, then tampering with witness

A former Kentucky sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges connected with providing alcohol to someone underage and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness, the state attorney general said.

Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a witness and to unlawful transaction with a minor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement.

Barnes provided alcohol to someone under 21 in February 2020 and later “knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness,” the statement said.

Cameron’s office said it worked with Kentucky State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. attorney’s office to investigate the case.

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.