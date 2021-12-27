ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Ex-Kentucky sheriff admits guilt in case involving giving alcohol to an underage person, then tampering with witness

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwC6s_0dX5oaur00

A former Kentucky sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges connected with providing alcohol to someone underage and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness, the state attorney general said.

Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a witness and to unlawful transaction with a minor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement.

Barnes provided alcohol to someone under 21 in February 2020 and later “knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness,” the statement said.

Cameron’s office said it worked with Kentucky State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. attorney’s office to investigate the case.

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man accused of murdering deputy, carjacking

Police have arrested a Kentucky man in connection with the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later. An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested after neighbor discovers video of man inside his apartment

A Frankfort man was arrested after his neighbor allegedly caught him burglarizing his apartment on camera. According to the citation, an officer was dispatched to Douglas Avenue, off East Main Street, where a resident said Douglas, a neighbor, was unlawfully in his apartment and seen on camera. The caller notified police he was the only one living at the residence, and Douglas did not have permission to be inside.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man indicted on kidnapping, strangulation charges

A Kentucky man has been indicted on charges including strangulation and kidnapping after allegedly restraining and assaulting a woman. Charles Clem, 31, was arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 by Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford and served with an indictment warrant and a separate complaint warrant. According...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trigg County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Trigg County, KY
Crime & Safety
Bluegrass Live

Two people shot, killed in Kentucky restaurant, police say

One person is under arrest after a shooting that killed two men at a busy restaurant in Kentucky on Thursday evening, police said Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway. Statements from the scene indicate the restaurant was well-attended when the shooting unfolded, police department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawyer to spend eight years in prison for human trafficking

A Kentucky attorney has been sentenced on human trafficking charges after he was implicated in a former judge’s criminal case. Robert L. Poole, 53, of Florence, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, which was probated for five years with conditions, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Poole pleaded guilty in October to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sex activity in Kenton County.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Coroner: Kentucky fraternity member died of alcohol toxicity

A Kentucky coroner has concluded that alcohol toxicity caused the death two months ago of a University of Kentucky fraternity member, classifying the death as an accidental overdose, authorities said. Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, 18, died at the University of Kentucky Hospital after he was found unresponsive with vomit on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Barnes
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with choking, punching 5-year-old pleads not guilty

A Frankfort man accused of choking and punching a 5-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his initial appearance in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. Zachary Colston, 31, entered the plea to charges of first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Kentucky State Police
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky Capitol put on lockdown as police chased

Kentucky’s Capitol and Capitol Annex were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, following a nearby police chase of an armed man. Two men were fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle before stopping west of the Capitol grounds, media outlets reported. The men fled the vehicle on foot, with one man shooting at officers, though none were hit, according to Frankfort Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Aubrey.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky burglary suspect arrested after reportedly throwing tequila bottle through window

A Kentucky man is accused of using a tequila bottle to break a window of a residence after he entered the residence through an unlocked window and was told to leave Saturday. The suspect, Zhane Metcalf, 27, reportedly entered a home off of East Main Street near Kentucky State University in Frankfort around 4:29 a.m. through an unlocked bedroom window and refused to leave after being told to do so.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man sentenced to 30 years for 2018 murder of ex-girlfriend

The Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Margaret “Meg” Smith, was sentenced to a total of 30 years incarceration Friday morning. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Derek Garten in accordance to the commonwealth’s recommendation — 30 for murder; five years for tampering with physical evidence; and 12 months for violating a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) — all to be served concurrently.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky trooper involved in fatal shooting, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in which a man died, officials said. The shooting happened Thursday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner’s office, police said. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy