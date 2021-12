The Atlanta Hawks certainly aren’t having the season that they were hoping for after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago. In terms of what Atlanta was expecting, they are definitely underperforming as they’re currently 15-18 and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. There are plenty of reasons why the Hawks are […] The post 3 Hawks 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Trae Young and crew appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO