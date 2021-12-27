ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky man killed by police officer had taken officer’s stun gun, investigators say

By associatedpress
 3 days ago
A suspect in a domestic violence case took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to use it on him, prompting the officer to fatally shoot him, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Police released findings of their preliminary investigation into the Dec. 7 shooting in which Elizabethtown Police Department Sgt. Chris Lewis shot and killed Gary McCormick, 34.

Lewis was assisting with the domestic violence investigation by transporting a victim and several juveniles to their home, where they encountered McCormick, state police said.

Lewis attempted to speak with McCormick, but an altercation ensued and Lewis deployed his stun gun, police said. McCormick was able to take the stun gun and attempted to use it on the officer, who then fired his gun, the statement said.

Lewis provided medical aid, but McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Lewis was placed on administrative leave for two weeks.

No further details were immediately released.

Mary Cox
2d ago

Praying for all, but sounds like the Officer did the right thing. People need to just chill

