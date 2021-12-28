ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

11th Annual Jetson Highwaymen Event

By Community Submission
veronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday January 29th 2022, the 11th Annual Jetson Highwaymen Show will take place from 11am to 3pm. It’s held at the flagship Jetson store located at: 4145 S. US Hwy 1, Ft. Pierce. John Jetson’s incredible collection of vintage Highwaymen...

veronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Central New York Bicycle Giveaway Foundation hosts annual event

Sunday marked 25 years for the annual Central New York Family Bike Giveaway. “When I was young, I used to ride my bicycle to school,” the corporate officer of the CNY Family Bicycle Giveaway Jan Maloff said. “I passed what I thought was an orphanage. A lot of those children came to my grade school."
SYRACUSE, NY
KOLO TV Reno

VFW holds annual gift, meal giveaway event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For decades the veterans at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9211 in Reno have been helping families enjoy the Christmas spirit. 100 families came to the non-profit’s bunker for some holiday cheer. “It is a great feeling knowing they don’t have to stress over a...
RENO, NV
MyWabashValley.com

CASA preparing for annual Christmas in Whoville event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is planning on holding it’s annual Christmas in Whoville Event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, but organizers still need help wrapping gifts. All the presents will be given to children that are in the CASA...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
thelakewoodscoop.com

Last Chance! Machon Yerushalayim Annual Sales Event Is Ending!

Unprecedented prices combined with new titles, stunningly beautiful editions and magnificent sets have led to an all-time high in demand among Torah aficionados and scholars. For those that haven’t had a chance to take advantage of the sale prices, this is your last opportunity! One of the best sellers, OTZAR MEFORSHEI HATORAH, a treasury on all the meforshim of the chumash, has almost entirely disappeared from the shelves so hurry and make sure to get yours. The volumes of the “Mishna Brura, Ohr HaMizrach”, a compilation of the rulings of the Sephardic Gedolim alongside the rulings of the Mishna Brura, has been enthusiastically welcomed by the world of Halacha, and has subsequently been in great demand, especially now, during the ANNUAL SALES EVENT.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KVAL

KindTree Autism Rocks! holds 8th annual Ugly Sweater event

EUGENE, Ore. - KindTree Autism Rocks! held its 8th annual Ugly Sweater event Sunday afternoon at the Hilyard Community Center. The program provided "an afternoon of dancing, holiday sing-alongs, refreshments and fun" for people on the autism spectrum and their families. "Sometimes people misjudge folks by the way we talk...
EUGENE, OR
WDEF

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival announces date for 3rd annual event

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival today announced the date for their third event next year. The next Festival will be on the weekend of October 14-16, 2022. The event returned this fall after a layoff in 2020 due to the pandemic. 20,000 people attended. This year’s edition...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox7austin.com

Texas Humane Heroes hosts 11th annual Home for the Holidays

LEANDER, Texas - Texas Humane Heroes (TXHH) Adoption Centers are hosting their 11th annual Home for the Holidays foster program. The program aims to find temporary foster homes for all dogs in TXHH centers from Dec. 23-28. The foster program gives dogs a break away from the hectic environment of the shelter and gives them a warm home and loving caretakers to spend the holidays with.
LEANDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highwaymen#Parade#Npr#The Ny Times#Broil King#Kitchenaid
Park Record

Deer Valley’s annual torchlight parade returns to an in-person event this year

Deer Valley Resort’s annual torchlight parade is back for an in-person celebration this year after it was a virtual event in 2020 in response to COVID-19 concerns. This year’s event, which is free and open to the public, will start at dusk — approximately 6 p.m. — on Thursday, Dec. 30, said Emily Summers, Deer Valley’s senior communications manager.
PARK CITY, UT
thevistapress.com

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center To Hold Annual ‘Tea By The Sea’ Event

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential, will host its annual Tea by the Sea event on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11:00am to 2:30pm, at the elegant Marine Room in La Jolla. The event will benefit the Sophie’s Gallery art program that is currently offered to over 400 students at SMSC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
veronews.com

Faces of Eve exhibit: Basking in the light of ‘feminine energy’

The Raw Space Gallery recently hosted an evening of storytelling and art during Stories in the Raw: Women in Community, to benefit the Gifford Cultural Center. Over cocktails and appetizers, guests perused the exhibition of the Faces of Eve Collaborative, a tribute to the power of women in the community. The month-long exhibit is comprised of a variety of artworks in various mediums created by 20 local female artists.
GIFFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Arts
citysuntimes.com

Chamber Foundation To Host Sixth Annual Pet Adoption Event, Dec. 18

The Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation, working in conjunction with Floor & Decor, will host its sixth Pet Adoption Event, Saturday, Dec. 18. The public is welcome to join the Foundation (no charge) to adopt a furry friend or just come and enjoy the fun. Activities during the day include raffles,...
PHOENIX, AZ
FL Radio Group

SCCUDD to hold 2nd Annual Pizza Box Sticker Shock Event

The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking will be holding its 2nd annual Pizza Box Sticker Shock event on December 28, 29, and 30 at area stores and restaurants that sell take-out pizza. A sticker design contest was held for Schuyler county students to come up with this year’s sticker. All students attending Odessa-Montour Central School, Watkins Glen Central School, and Bradford Central School were eligible, including homeschool students residing in Schuyler County.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Detroit News

Mitzvah Day volunteers give back at annual Christmas Day event

Santa skipped the chimney Saturday at some houses in southwest Detroit. He knocked on front doors instead. "Merry Christmas from Jimmy's Kids," said Santa — or, as he's known most of the year, Raymond Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand was one of hundreds of volunteers who delivered sacks of Christmas gifts to...
DETROIT, MI
prrecordgazette.com

Knights of Columbus hosting annual Christmas meal as take-out event

The Fort McMurray Knights of Columbus is continuing their annual community Christmas meal this year as a take-out meal. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. A limited number of volunteers will hand out meals from the back of Father Turcotte Elementary School on...
COLUMBUS, OH
montanian.com

Annual Shop with a Cop event turns out major success

On Wednesday, December 15 local officers took out local kids for annual Shop with a Cop event. Kids get to shop around town with local officers and have lunch at McDonalds. Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriffs Office. Our Christmas Traditions. By Karen Morrissette. When most of us think of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy