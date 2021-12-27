ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Golding comments on his potential future as a head coach

By Layne Gerbig
 3 days ago
I’ve had a varying viewpoint of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding throughout this college football season. From frustration to satisfaction, my scale has moved from one end to the other.

But, one thing I do know is he will be a head coach one day in the future, whether it be near or far, it’s inevitable.

He is coming into his own as a decent play-caller and has always been a phenomenal recruiter, so the question isn’t whether it will happen, but when.

As part of the buildup to the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Cotton Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the media had rare exposure to Golding on Monday afternoon.

He eventually commented on his prospects as a head coach in the future and gave some pretty memorable quotes.

“I took this job to work for the best football coach to ever coach the game, in my opinion,” Golding said in his video conference. “I promise you, I’m in no rush to be a head coach. I think a lot of that is overrated.”

He has a great point. A lot of coaches think they want to be a head coach right away just to find out the hard way that it’s a lot more intense and demanding than calling and developing just one side of the football.

The 37-year-old is working on his fourth season as defensive coordinator for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide and doesn’t seem to have plans to make a career move of that magnitude as of yet.

Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Friday night. The winner moves on to play the winner between Georgia and Michigan in the CFP national championship game.

