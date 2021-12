It's the time of year that everyone worth their salt does an end of the year review, revisiting the top stories of the year about to end. For those of us in the Shreveport and Bossier City area the top three are pretty easy. The devastating cold front and accompanying ten inches of snow in February. Also on the list, the building of the massive Amazon Distribution Center in north Shreveport, with its promise of 1,000 or more jobs. And sadly, the city setting a new record for homicides in a calendar year, with the possibility of 100 not out of the question.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO