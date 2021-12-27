WATCH: Local doctor urges child vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just one week after Wisconsin reported its first child covid-19 death, one local pediatrician is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. Pediatrician Dr. Donald Beno with Aurora BayCare Medical Center said now is the perfect time to schedule a vaccine appointment as kids are home on winter break. “The hardest part is certainly school districts are going to start thinking about discontinuing masks mandates, which is scary given the omicron variant,” said Dr. Beno.
