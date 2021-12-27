ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WATCH: Local doctor urges child vaccinations

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis impacts 30 sites in Wisconsin. A local shop owner gives back. What started 15...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Kids and COVID vaccines

A local shop owner gives back. The doctor says get them scheduled during winter break. What started 15 years ago as a small group of women who wanted to go fishing has evolved into a fishing club with hundreds of members. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: James Webb telescope launch. Updated: 4...
PUBLIC HEALTH
donaldsonvillechief.com

Vaccinations the best route to end pandemic, doctor says

Parents should not worry about the effects the COVID-19 vaccine has on their children, according to the physician-in-chief at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Rigorous testing prior to the vaccination proves it’s safe, even though the fears about its effects persist nearly a year...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Spreading holiday cheer in Mexico

This impacts 30 sites in Wisconsin. The doctor says get them scheduled during winter break. What started 15 years ago as a small group of women who wanted to go fishing has evolved into a fishing club with hundreds of members. Updated: 7 hours ago. What a local pediatrician says...
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WISN

Doctor expects post-Christmas COVID-19 surge, urges booster shots

MILWAUKEE — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts believe anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don't have symptoms. State health department said there were now 19 confirmed cases of omicron in Wisconsin. WISN 12's Terry...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local pediatrician urges COVID vaccines for kids on winter break

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just one week after Wisconsin reported its first child covid-19 death, one local pediatrician is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. Pediatrician Dr. Donald Beno with Aurora BayCare Medical Center said now is the perfect time to schedule a vaccine appointment as kids are home on winter break. “The hardest part is certainly school districts are going to start thinking about discontinuing masks mandates, which is scary given the omicron variant,” said Dr. Beno.
GREEN BAY, WI
News 4 Buffalo

Local doctors say vaccinations are key to keeping kids out of the hospital, as Covid-19 hospitalizations increase among kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Oishei Children’s Hospital treats dozens of kids across Western New York for covid and this month they’re showing an increase in the hospitalization of kids with covid. The hospital’s recent data shows, so far in December, about 33 kids have been admitted withCovid 19. That’s up from 28 in November and 17 […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Slur to be removed from Wisconsin sites

The doctor says get them scheduled during winter break. A local shop owner gives back. What started 15 years ago as a small group of women who wanted to go fishing has evolved into a fishing club with hundreds of members. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: James Webb telescope launch. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WBAY Green Bay

Doctors urge vaccines as omicron variant is compared to Measles

Wis. (WBAY) - The omicron variant of COVID-19 has quickly become the dominant strain in the United States. For example in Dane County, just five days after the first three omicron cases were discovered, nearly 150 cases have been identified as of Tuesday. “I think the one that we understand...
HEALTH
News 12

Local officials urge vaccination as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, state leaders are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated to stop the spread. The state says almost a third of children ages 5-11 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccines. Children 12-15 are about 75% vaccinated. Local leaders hit the streets...
STAMFORD, CT
WMDT.com

Local doctor becomes author with new book

One local doctor isn’t just helping patients inside of hospital rooms, he’s also written a book to help those battling cancer. Dr. Kerry Forrestal joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about his book and the inspiration behind it. Find his book on Amazon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WSJM

Autism Alliance Urges COVID Vaccination

The Autism Alliance of Michigan is working to ensure that autistic people understand the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID. The organization is also reaching out to parents whose autistic children are now eligible to be vaccinated. Research has shown that people with severe autism can face a higher risk from the virus. Spokesperson Kathleen Larson spoke to Michigan News Network.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy