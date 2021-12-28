ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron State ordered to pay $300,000 for way it handled rape case

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Chadron State College student has been awarded $300,000 after she argued in a lawsuit that college officials didn't do enough...

Panhandle Post

ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

