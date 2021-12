Mary J. Blige holds the record for most Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart—24 to be exact—and now, one more is getting added to that list. “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the lead single and title track of her forthcoming album has broken through at No. 8. “Good Morning Gorgeous” is an anthem about the unapologetic celebration of beauty and self-love. When speaking on her new music during a recent appearance on Tamron Hall Show, Blige expressed, “I earned the right to say ‘I feel amazing.’ When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO