ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

12 new Omicron cases reported in Telangana

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Telangana on Monday reported 12 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 55. As per a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, of the 12 cases, 10 cases...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Treatment protocols for COVID-19, Delta will apply to Omicron: Centre

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): As India is witnessing a slight rise in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday said that the treatment protocols for COVID-19 and Delta will apply to Omicron. India has so far reported 358 cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader took to Twitter to inform of being infected by the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and taking treatment on the advice of a doctor. I appeal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajiv Gandhi
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ani#Tims Rrb Hospital
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA
The Independent

Indian medical body announces withdrawal of health services after police log case against protesting doctors

Hundreds of junior doctors hit the streets of India’s capital Delhi on Tuesday and threatened withdrawal of health services, alleging police brutality on colleagues protesting delay in postgraduate college allotments.Junior doctors in India who have completed their undergraduate degree (MBBS) and internship are required to appear for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) test to decide on specialisations in their post graduate studies. The doctors were protesting the delay in counselling for the for post graduate courses.The test is usually held in January but was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The test was first scheduled for April...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Global Child Prodigy Awards announces top 100 child prodigies for 2022

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): GCPA (Global Child Prodigy Awards), the world's first child prodigy initiative that aims at recognizing young talents, has just announced the names of the top 100 child prodigies for the year 2022. These awardees will soon be felicitated at a grand event that is...
THEATER & DANCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Scientists identify antibodies that might neutralize Omicron

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): During a recent study, an international team of scientists identified antibodies that neutralize omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. These antibodies target areas of the virus spike protein that remain essentially unchanged as the viruses mutate. The study's findings were published in the journal Nature. By...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy