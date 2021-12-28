ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Darrell Henderson Jr. to Be Placed on IR After Suffering MCL Injury vs. Vikings

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams are putting running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on injured reserve with an MCL injury, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday. Henderson has amassed 864 total yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He was thrust into the team's RB1...

NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NFL
Bleacher Report

Vikings' Adam Thielen Placed on IR After Reported Surgery on Ankle Injury

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Chad Graff of The Athletic reported Thielen reaggravated his nagging ankle injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thielen was later placed on injured reserve by the Vikings.
NFL
numberfire.com

Vikings' Adam Thielen (ankle surgery) placed on IR

The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) on injured reserve. Thielen reportedly underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and he is looking at a recovery timeline of about a month. That means the veteran wideout will likely only be able to return if the Vikings make a deep playoff run. In the meantime, K.J. Osborn will work behind Justin Jefferson as the Vikings' clear second wideout.
NFL
