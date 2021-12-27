ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Leads Police On Chase In Dallas County, Suspect Now In Custody

CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase began Monday afternoon, Dec. 27 when Mesquite Police attempted to pull someone over for a traffic violation.

The person wouldn’t stop and police pursued.

The chase went on I-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SuiG_0dX5fiem00
Police chase (Chopper 11)

At one point, the driver went the wrong way on a service road and multiple residential streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5SH8_0dX5fiem00
Driver going the wrong way during olice chase (Chopper 11).

The driver reached a dead end around 5:45 p.m. and got out and ran.

Police got the driver in custody within seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc6yp_0dX5fiem00
Chase suspect in custody (Chopper 11).

The chase lasted about 40 minutes.

CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

Reward Increased To $10K For Information Leading To Arrest Of Garland 14-Year-Old Capital Murder Suspect Abel Acosta GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Connection With Triple Murder At Convenience Store

UPDATE: Man Who Allegedly Drove 14-Year-Old To And From Garland Convenience Store Shooting Charged With Capital Murder, Teen Released To Parents GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a triple murder and shooting of one other person Sunday night, Dec. 26 at a convenience store. Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine. The suspect is said to have fired at least 20 rounds. Police released surveillance video of the suspect pulling open the door to the convenience store and start firing. Garland triple murder suspect (surveillance – Garland PD) Police...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Murder On Robert B Cullum Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd. Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
cbslocal.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Vallejo Man

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect early Monday morning for her alleged involvement in the homicide of a 55-year-old Vallejo resident, the Vallejo Police Department announced. Officers responded to reports of an argument and sounds of gunshots at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of...
VALLEJO, CA
