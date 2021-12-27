Driver Leads Police On Chase In Dallas County, Suspect Now In Custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chase began Monday afternoon, Dec. 27 when Mesquite Police attempted to pull someone over for a traffic violation.

The person wouldn’t stop and police pursued.

The chase went on I-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas.

Police chase (Chopper 11)

At one point, the driver went the wrong way on a service road and multiple residential streets.

Driver going the wrong way during olice chase (Chopper 11).

The driver reached a dead end around 5:45 p.m. and got out and ran.

Police got the driver in custody within seconds.

Chase suspect in custody (Chopper 11).

The chase lasted about 40 minutes.