Slade Bolden and the Alabama Crimson Tide are in the middle of their preparation for an all-important showdown with the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. At some point this year, not a few people thought that Alabama’s making it to the College Football Playoff was in huge trouble after the Crimson Tide lost to the Texas A&M Aggies on the road back in October. Well, Alabama has since regained the no. 1 ranking, and that loss to the Aggies has been used by the team as a motivational fuel, as revealed by wide receiver Slade Bolden.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO