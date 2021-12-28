Reports Show Rise In Number Of COVID Tests, Booster Shots Administered In Tulsa

As we head out of Christmas weekend, leaders at Saint Francis say they're seeing more people get tested for COVID-19 and also get their booster shots.

It comes as the Omicron variant fuels a surge of cases nationwide.

"Any time there's a surge, we also see an uptick in the number of people willing to take the vaccines," said Dr. Lance King, medical director for the Warren Clinic within St Francis.

Dr. King says they're giving out an average of about 500 first-time vaccine and booster doses a day right now.

That includes their drive-thru site and inside.

"It's pretty quick,” said King. “In fact, most days they can get an appointment the same day, they would seek an appointment."

It comes as Saint Francis is seeing a 20 percent increase in hospitalizations this month.

The hospital says 87 percent of patients right now are not vaccinated.

Janice Dorsey got her booster on Monday.

"I think it’s just something we need to do to get this behind us," said Dorsey.

Dr. King says many of the new cases are likely fueled by the Omicron variant, which may be less severe, but more contagious.

That's why he says if you feel sick, it's best to get tested.

"Many people will rely on things such as well I haven't been exposed or I still have my sense of taste and smell,” said King. “Honestly, any upper respiratory symptom could be COVID."

Dr. King says they're also averaging about 400 to 500 tests per day right now in their outpatient facilities.