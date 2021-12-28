ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Reports Show Rise In Number Of COVID Tests, Booster Shots Administered In Tulsa

By Jonathan Cooper
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2rkR_0dX5cplg00

As we head out of Christmas weekend, leaders at Saint Francis say they're seeing more people get tested for COVID-19 and also get their booster shots.

It comes as the Omicron variant fuels a surge of cases nationwide.

"Any time there's a surge, we also see an uptick in the number of people willing to take the vaccines," said Dr. Lance King, medical director for the Warren Clinic within St Francis.

Dr. King says they're giving out an average of about 500 first-time vaccine and booster doses a day right now.

That includes their drive-thru site and inside.

"It's pretty quick,” said King. “In fact, most days they can get an appointment the same day, they would seek an appointment."

It comes as Saint Francis is seeing a 20 percent increase in hospitalizations this month.

The hospital says 87 percent of patients right now are not vaccinated.

Janice Dorsey got her booster on Monday.

"I think it’s just something we need to do to get this behind us," said Dorsey.

Dr. King says many of the new cases are likely fueled by the Omicron variant, which may be less severe, but more contagious.

That's why he says if you feel sick, it's best to get tested.

"Many people will rely on things such as well I haven't been exposed or I still have my sense of taste and smell,” said King. “Honestly, any upper respiratory symptom could be COVID."

Dr. King says they're also averaging about 400 to 500 tests per day right now in their outpatient facilities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New CDC Guidelines For Healthcare Workers

The CDC is adjusting guidelines for healthcare workers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and eliminate staff shortages. The CDC is now recommending vaccinated healthcare workers to not quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. Workers who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to work after seven...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Dr King#Omicron#The Warren Clinic
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Inmate Returned To Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility In Le Flore County

TULSA, Oklahoma - An inmate is back in custody after walking away from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center Monday evening says Oklahoma Department of Corrections. ODOC says staff noticed that inmate Charles Buzzard was not present during a count. Buzzard was found east of the facility near the railroad tracks and taken into custody without incident. According to ODOC, Charles Buzzard is a 44-year-old Native American serving nine years for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Delaware County. He will now face additional charges related to his escape.
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Couple Arrested In Mexico

An Oklahoma husband and wife were arrested in Mexico after going on the run. Charley and Michelle Rouell were arrested in Mexicali ON Tuesday says the U.S. Marshals Service. Charley is wanted for drug charges in Arkansas as well as an assault charge in Haskell County. The Marshals say Michelle's wanted in California for importing drugs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
659
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy