Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The other day I went into the Nordstrom at West 57th Street for the first time since the pandemic, and before that, I went into that same Nordstrom for the first time ever. Growing up in New York, there was never a Nordstrom location in the city — so even though I'd been into thousands of stores all over the five boroughs by that point, I can truly say that I was missing out on an amazing department store experience without even knowing it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO