ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record snow in the Sierra closes roads, ski resorts

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts say it's the snowiest December on record in the Sierra. Crews...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Saturday, January 1st

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our first winter storm of the season is set to impact the area late Friday with the main line of snow arriving early Saturday morning. If you’re planning on traveling for the New Year’s holiday there is a high likelihood of roads being impacted by the snow.
PEORIA, IL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

I-84 completely blocked in eastern Oregon amid whiteout conditions

PENDLETON, Ore. — A section of Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions Thursday morning due to extreme winter weather conditions in the area. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the eastbound and westbound highway is closed between Pendleton and La Grande. The westbound side of the interstate is also blocked to trucks in Ontario, due to limited parking availability in Baker City and La Grande.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Drought#Sierra#Ktvu
cpr.org

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
DENVER, CO
ABC10

Snowed in and without power, Colfax supermarket stays open to help others during outage

COLFAX, Calif. — Despite most roads being plowed, the entire town of Colfax is without power and could be in the dark for days. At nearly every opportunity, large trees toppled. One tree crashed into the Colfax Baptist Church, tearing the power lines down with it. The town plunged into darkness, but amid the rows of closure signs, Mar-Val's Sierra Market stood as a beacon of light.
COLFAX, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Snow closes I-5, Highway 33 and 2 local county roads

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Highway 33 to Ojai and the coast plus Hudson Ranch Road and Klipstein Canyon were all closed by ice and snow Thursday morning. The Grapevine was closed by Caltrans about 5 a.m., Highway 33 has been closed between Lockwood Valley Road and Wheeler Gorge since Wednesday evening.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO
CBS San Francisco

Stormy Weather Lifts San Francisco Bay Area Out Of Extreme Drought Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions. According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation. Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought. KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska. (credit: CBS) The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy