ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Signs Order to Keep Jim Bridger Power Plant Unit Operating

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today Governor Mark Gordon signed a Temporary Emergency Suspension Order that allows Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant to continue operating for at least 4 months and avert a New Year’s Day shut down of the unit. More than eighteen months ago, Wyoming submitted a revised...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – December 16, 2021 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed the following Executive Order:. Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use. To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecordovatimes.com

State lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers drags on

More than eight months after Alaska sued dozens of companies for their role in the release of toxic chemicals into Alaska waters the case is now in multidistrict litigation being heard in South Carolina. The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, has moved forward with a plan to better protect drinking water.
ECONOMY
thecheyennepost.com

Governor Signs Second Executive Order to Facilitate Hay Transport

For the second time this year, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow certain motor carriers hauling hay in Wyoming to operate outside of regular operating hours and carry larger loads. A previous executive order addressing hay transport expired on November 30. Oversize loads of baled livestock...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
WyoFile

Gov. issues emergency order to avoid partial Jim Bridger shutdown

Gov. Mark Gordon issued an emergency suspension order Monday seeking to temporarily block the Environmental Protection Agency from potentially shutting down one of four coal-burning units at the Jim Bridger power plant for falling out of compliance with regional haze parameters. Jim Bridger owner and operator PacifiCorp — which operates...
POLITICS
ABQJournal

Governor signs order for Taos County storm funds

SANTA FE — SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday approving Taos County’s request for a disaster declaration following the Dec. 15 snow squall that caused widespread structural damage to homes and businesses and downed trees. The order authorizes up to $750,000...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Jim Bridger
Person
Tim Considine
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Leads Coalition Penning Joint Letter to Defense Secretary over National Guard Vaccine Mandate Consequences

Governor Mark Gordon and four other Republican governors signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense today asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.”. In the letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the...
POLITICS
swark.today

Governor Hutchinson Signs 3 Executive Orders Regarding Infrastructure, State Audits, Power Disruption

LITTLE ROCK – Executive Orders that Governor Asa Hutchinson signed on Monday will provide recommendations for use of federal infrastructure funds, align audits in certain executive branch agencies, and create the Energy Resources Council to improve coordination and planning during extreme weather and other emergencies that threaten the state’s power and communications grids. “Each of these Executive Orders will improve coordination and help guide resources within state government,” Governor Hutchinson said. “The Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee will recommend how to best use our portion of the federal money that is being returned to the state. “The winter storms in February were a reminder of the toll that a natural disaster can take, which is why I have created the Arkansas Energy Resources Council. The members of the council will facilitate ongoing conversations between state agencies and leaders in the energy sector so that we are as prepared as possible to deal with extreme events that can cause power outages and interfere with communication. “The third executive order requires certain auditors in cabinet-level departments to report to the Office of Internal Audit. This change will further enhance the integrity of our audits and give taxpayers confidence that state agencies are following the best practices of internal auditors.” These are the three executive orders and an explanation of each:
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#Sip#The Biden Administration#University Of Wyoming#Pacificorp
wibwnewsnow.com

Governor: No Closure Orders This Time

Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in Kansas, but at the state government level, things are going to happen differently than during the initial part of the pandemic. Kansas averaged 41 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to state health department data, as total confirmed and probable cases for the pandemic topped 500,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
desertexposure.com

Governor signs congressional redistricting bill

Significant changes were made, with Democrats in one instance saying they needed to follow the Citizen Redistricting Committee’s (CRC) suggestion and in another case they tossed the CRC aside.”. New Mexico will have three newly drawn U.S. congressional districts thanks to a bill signed into law Dec. 17 by...
LAS CRUCES, NM
wlen.com

Governor Whitmer Signed Bipartisan Legislation

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation by supporting Michigan’s small businesses and address the school bus driver shortage. Senate Bill 674 cuts taxes for small gas station owners by streamlining the gas tax process, helping small businesses and consumers. House Bill 4861 will amend the Pupil...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Your Bank Account Will Receive $1,000 Surprise Stimulus Fund This Month, Check it Now

On May 17, 2021, Governor Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work CT Program. The program’s goal is to encourage Connecticut residents who have been out of work for a long time to return to work by offering incentives; those who meet specific requirements will receive $1,000 in incentives. Connecticut receives CARES Act funding from the federal government for the payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
522
Followers
616
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy