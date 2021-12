The Jazz on paper are very similar to last year’s squad. They score a lot, shoot and make a lot of threes, defend pretty well (mostly thanks to Rudy Gobert), rely heavily on Donovan Mitchell’s scoring, and simply never get blown out. Roster wise, the team is pretty similar to last year, with a few mix-ups brining in Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay. Overall, the team has a really similar vibe to last year. One thing that is starkly different about this year’s team, however, is their ability to just dominate teams on the road, and kindof the opposite at home.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO