Barbados to hold Jan. 19 snap election after becoming republic

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Monday called for a snap general election to be held on Jan. 19, just weeks after the Caribbean country became a republic. A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados in October elected...

caribbeannationalweekly.com

“Internal conflicts, dwindling popularity” among Triggers for Barbados Election

Outgoing Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley has listed possible internal conflicts, dwindling popularity, intention to impose “alternative lifestyles,” and severe austerity from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as triggers for the snap election in Barbados on January 19th. On Monday night, Prime Minister Mottley announced a snap general...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Barbadians Head to the Polls on January 19th in Snap Election

The people of Barbados will head to the polls on January 19th in a snap election, to elect a new government, just three years after the last election on May 24, 2018. Constitutionally, the next election is due in 2023. Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement of the snap...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Libyan Committee Says Impossible to Hold Election Friday

A Libyan parliamentary committee said Wednesday it will be impossible to hold a presidential election on Friday. The committee chairman gave his assessment in a letter to the head of the parliament, saying it came after consulting technical, judicial and security reports. The chairman did not specify a new date for the election to take place.
MIDDLE EAST
caribbeantoday.com

Barbados Opposition Leader Intends to Contest General Election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Outgoing Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley, says he intends to contest the January 19 general election next year even though he is not yet clear as to whether he would be a candidate for the St Michael West, where he served as legislator for over a decade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wibqam.com

Mali conference recommends election delay of up to five years

BAMAKO (Reuters) – A conference in Mali charged with recommending a timetable for democratic elections following a military coup said on Thursday that polls scheduled for February should be delayed by between six months and five years in part because of security issues . Mali’s transitional government initially agreed...
POLITICS
Charleston City Paper

Barbados celebrating new republic in Charleston with January bash

The Consulate General of Barbados at Miami and the Barbados and Carolina Legacy Foundation will celebrate Barbados’ recent transition to a republic on Jan. 8 at the Harbour Club in Charleston. Barbados became a republic on Nov. 30 when it removed Queen Elizabeth as the head of state on...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.An official in the...
POLITICS
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Obituary: Desmond Tutu - South Africa's rebellious priest

Desmond Tutu was the smiling South African archbishop whose irrepressible personality won him friends and admirers around the world. As a high-profile black churchman he was inevitably drawn into the struggle against white-minority rule but always insisted his motives were religious, not political. He was appointed by Nelson Mandela to...
OBITUARIES
Radar Online.com

Millionaire Nuns On The Run, Lesbian Trysts & The Wrath Of A Disgraced Bishop

The group of Belgium nuns driving a convoy of luxury cars towards their newly purchased villa in the south of France had broken at least two of the deadly sins, according to the Bishop of Bruges, whose lawyers were in hot pursuit. Their apparent transgressions included greed and envy for the riches their simple life of poverty, austerity and seclusion forbade. Wrath may have also been a factor, as the nuns were angered by the bishop’s decision to starve their convent of new recruits, effectively dooming it to eventual closure. Subsequently, the eight sisters plotted a legal coup and sold the historic 600-year-old building from under the Vatican’s nose.
RELIGION

