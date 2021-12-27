ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

By Reuters
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2022, which authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday. Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for the defense bill...

