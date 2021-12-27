ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Thiebaud, dessert was just the beginning

By Philip Kennicott
 3 days ago

His paintings were instantly recognizable, and no serious museum of contemporary art was complete without at least one hanging on its walls. Wayne Thiebaud, who died on Saturday at 101, painted sweets, clowns and bow ties, and somehow managed to capture the essence of his era in work that was deceptively...

Action News Jax

Celebrated ‘everyday’ painter Wayne Thiebaud dead at 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wayne Thiebaud, an internationally known artist known for his richly textured paintings of everyday, ordinary objects, died Saturday. He was 101. His death was confirmed by his New York-based gallery, Acquavella, The New York Times reported. Thiebaud died at his residence in Sacramento, California, according to The Sacramento Bee.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KEYT

Wayne Thiebaud, painter of lush colors and textures, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Artist Wayne Thiebaud, who was known for his colorful and luscious paintings of cakes, gum ball machines and other everyday objects, has died. He was 101. Thiebaud was often linked to the pop art movement but said he never felt much a part of it. He also painted landscapes, with views of San Francisco among his favorite subjects. Thiebaud said he always believed that there was always room for wit and humor in art. His death was confirmed Sunday by his gallery, Acquavella. One of the gallery’s co-owners says Monday that Thiebaud died at his home in Sacramento on Christmas. The cause of death was not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfmoma.org

Wayne Thiebaud: Hometown Hero

I like to think that Mr. Wayne Thiebaud and I have a few things in common. We both call the city of trees—Sacramento—home. I share his preferences for black coffee, yellow peaches, and the circus pancakes at Pancake Circus. We both frequently make the drive to and from San Francisco. The first time he drove to SFMOMA was in 1942, seven years after its opening. He recalls transporting paintings, including Salvador Dalí’s Oedipus Complex (1930), shortly thereafter for an exhibition he was involved with at the annual California State Fair in Sacramento. The truth is, where I’m from, Thiebaud is a local hero. With more than eighty years of experience as an artist and teacher, he is one of the most valuable sources of artistic wisdom living today. Over the last year I’ve had the humble privilege of coming along for the ride as he curated an exhibition at SFMOMA entitled Wayne Thiebaud: Artist’s Choice.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Legendary pop artist Wayne Thiebaud dies at 101

Wayne Thiebaud, the California-based painter whose lush, dreamy landscapes and luminous pictures of hot dogs, deli counters, marching band majorettes and other charmed relics of midcentury Americana were complex meditations on life and painting, and represented one of the most affecting and individual variations on 20th-century pop art, died Saturday at his home in Sacramento, California. He was 101.
SACRAMENTO, CA
California State
Merced Sun-Star

‘A great gift to the world’: California, art community pay tribute to Wayne Thiebaud

Reaction continued to pour in from California and across the art world upon the death of Wayne Thiebaud. The luminary artist whose iconic works from vividly colorful confections to soaring city streets and meandering landscapes celebrated the everyday and who dedicated his life to teaching a new generation of artists died Christmas Day at his Sacramento home. Thiebaud was 101.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento art icon, Wayne Thiebaud dies at 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California painter Wayne Thiebaud died on Saturday at 101 years old in his Sacramento home. His gallery, Acquavella, confirmed the artist's passing with a post on Instagram. "An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Statement on the Death of Wayne Thiebaud

The communities of the University of California, Davis, are deeply saddened by the passing of artist and Professor Emeritus Wayne Thiebaud on Dec. 25 at the age of 101. He taught at and served UC Davis for more than 40 years. His brilliance, talent, warmth and generosity leave a legacy that will live on and enrich our campus and the world for generations to come.
DAVIS, CA
