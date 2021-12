Prevention interviews Thomas Russo, professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases about breakthrough variants and the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He says “there is zero doubt” that more breakthrough infections will happen as a result of the spread of the Omicron variant. “We’re already seeing this happen,” he adds. In a separate story in Yahoo! Life on COVID-19 and the holidays, Russo says, “We’re in between the twin peaks. Omicron is spreading rapidly and there will be a bump in cases of Delta, which is still the dominant COVID-19 variant. As people interact for the holidays, cases will pile on.” Russo also spoke to WGRZ-TV for a story on how to use at-home COVID-19 tests, and to Health.com about recommended vaccines.

