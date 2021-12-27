ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A Comic Treasure: Fans React To Finally Discovering Hilarious TV Series ‘South Side’ On HBO Max

By Sammy Approved
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rMnt_0dX5YI0N00

Fans are just discovering HBO Max comedy series South Side . The series debuted its second season in November of this year, and finally it’s getting a little love. Super fans of the show question how more people aren’t watching.

South Side follows two friends and aspiring venture capitalists, Simon and Quincy, who just graduated from community college. The two are ready to take over the world, but must work at a rent-to-own store in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood until then.The show created by Diallo Riddle and Chicago native Bashir Salahuddin is shot entirely in Chicago and features a primarily Chicago cast. The cast and location choices make for a more genuine show like fans have never seen before on television.

The series first debuted July 24, 2019, unbeknownst to many viewers, on Comedy Central. It was renewed shortly after but Season 2’s filming was delayed due to the pandemic. New episodes arrived nearly two years after the first season aired on a brand new network as Comedy Central has since pivoted away from scripted comedy. It is a great move for the show, because South Side never received the viewership it deserved. Being added to HBO Max’s dynamic programming is a step in the right direction to more engagement.

Still, many people have not stumbled upon the hilarious show, and the network hasn’t promoted it much. More recently, fans of the show shared their favorite clips across social media so that others could be inspired to watch for themselves.

Maybe with Insecure’s emotional yet perfect finale fans will discover the comic treasure that is South Side . Take a look at some of our favorite takes from the show below.

1. Incredible Casting

Source:YaaniKing

2. Keeps Fans Rolling

Source:akilahgreen

3. Sergeant Turner Is The Moment

Source:Adaam_

4. These Two Are Comedy

Source:blkcreatives

5. Getting Into Civil Rights

Source:KirkWrites79

6. Gospel Deep Cuts

Source:DeeAlaman

7. Unexpected Discoveries

Source:Lyn_thinks

8. Even More Singing

Source:doitoffgp_

9. A Show For Chicago

Source:glharrison23

10. Everyone’s Itching For More

Source:iamlexstylz

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Young Justice Fans Are Demanding HBO Max Renew The Series For A Fifth Season

Young Justice fans are rallying to support another season of the show. Phantoms premiered on HBO Max to good reception and each week has broadened an already robust world. However, Earth 16 always seems to be hovering on the edge of jeopardy. To combat that, the fans have stepped in time and again to voice their support for Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's show. The fourth season is already in the can and now, all the viewers can do is wait for the explosive finish to this season. There have already been multiple surprises that longtime fans probably didn't see coming. You could suggest any number of events before the finale and most of the fandom would humor it because of how bananas a lot of these episodes have been. Numerous loose ends hang about midway through and everyone is excited to see what happens with all of them. But, ultimately, the fanbase is going to have to make some noise if they want more of Young Justice going forward.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diallo Riddle
Person
Bashir Salahuddin
ABC Action News

Finding Magic Mike Series on HBO Max

How Does a Regular Joe Become a Magic Mike? We find out by speaking to Actor Adam Rodriguez who is also the host and judge of the new modern dance competition series. The show, Finding Magic Mike is based on Steven Soderberg’s Original hit film that starred Rodriguez alongside Channing Tatum, Magic Mike.
THEATER & DANCE
theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ TV Review: HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama Is Essential Discomfort Viewing

Nature triumphs. Green burgeons over streets, along concrete foundations and pillars; a handful of feral hogs snuffle, root, rut in the overgrowth. The land is absent of any traces of mankind save for what they left behind in their departure. Everyone’s gone, not on trips, or on business, but gone gone, permanently, bequeathing their mortgages and HOAs to the pigs, who don’t care about anything other than the chief responsibility people failed to meet: Survival. Happy holidays! Patrick Somerville, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Emily St. John Mandel got you the best gift of all: The truth. Cuts deep, doesn’t it? “Station Eleven,” HBO Max’s latest doom-forward miniseries, the long-lost spiritual cousin of “The Leftovers,” radiates truth in distress.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gremlins animated series first look shared by HBO Max

Ready to see some animated Christmas monsters? Well, the good news is that HBO Max has got you covered. In its December 2021 preview trailer, the streaming service shared a brief first look for the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, along with small teasers for various highly anticipated TV series such as Westworld, House of The Dragon, and Euphoria season 2.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Comedy Series#College#Hbo#Comedy Central
UPI News

'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of the dramedy Insecure ended Sunday night on HBO. Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore created the show, which was inspired by Rae's web series, Awkward Black Girl. Rae co-starred with Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell. The series' cast and...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Head of the Class: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Max Sequel Series

School’s out — permanently. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class sequel series after one season. The 10 episodes were all released on November 4th. A multi-camera comedy series, the new version of Head of the Class stars Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Christa Miller and Robin Givens are guest stars. The show revolves around a group of overachieving Meadows Creek High School students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher named Alicia Gomez (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward from the 1986-91 ABC sitcom. In the sequel series, she’s a lawyer who wants the best for her son and is co-head of the Parents’ Association.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thedigitalfix.com

HBO Max developing Legion of Super-Heroes TV series

HBO Max is developing an adult animation series based on DC comics Legion of Super-Heroes. Creator Brian Michael Bendis will be part of the creative team. HBO Max have already adapted Bendis’ Dark Horse Comics title Cover into an animated series. Bendis announced the Legion of Super-Heroes news in his newsletter, as reported on ComicBook.com; “HBO Max has put me to work on a LEGION OF SUPERHEROES TV SHOW,” Bendis revealed.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Search Party: Season Five; HBO Max Releases Trailer and Art for Final Season (Watch)

Search Party is returning for a fifth and final season in January, and HBO Max has now released both a new trailer and poster. The dark comedy stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola and follows a group of friends as they deal with different cases each season. Season five will find Dory (Shawkat) teaming up with guest star Jeff Goldblum. Other guests in season five include Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo, Jeffery Self, and Clare McNulty.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 TV Series about Byronic Heroes for 'Breaking Bad' Fans

Although the character trope of the "Byronic hero" has its roots in the British Literature of the early 1800s, this trope remains an important staple in today’s entertainment industry. We remain interested in protagonists who are so complex that it can be tough to decide whether they are good or bad. Our continued cultural interest in this trope highlights our contemporary sense of morality where, rather than categorizing individuals as purely good or evil, we tend to perceive most people as a blend of both.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy