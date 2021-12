Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s loss to Texas Tech:. Leach: I think Texas Tech was the biggest problem we had. I thought they did a lot of good things defensively. I didn’t think we protected consistently. I didn’t think we were a consistent team. We didn’t get out of the blocks particularly well. Never got in a rhythm. And Texas Tech did a great job of keeping us out rhythm. I thought they beat us on all sides of the ball. They deserve credit for preparing the way they did and playing the way they did.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO