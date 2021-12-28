Five questions with Zac Blackerby of Auburn Wire
LSU will finally begin conference play later this week as they travel to Auburn. A road test at Auburn may be the toughest game the SEC has to offer right now.
LSU will have to hit the ground running right away.LSU won its lone meeting with Auburn last year. That game was in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU traveled to Auburn was almost two years ago when Auburn won a thriller in overtime.
We sent some questions to Auburn Tigers Wire to help get a better understanding of what LSU is up against on Wednesday and how the two Tigers match up with each other.
How big of a home court advantage does Auburn have?
Zac Blackerby:
Auburn has one of the best home courts in the country. Tickets to get into this game are going for a few hundred dollars just to get in the door. The Auburn fan base has been looking at this one for weeks. I expect them to be loud.
What defines Auburn’s style of play?
ZB:
This Auburn team is a typical Bruce Pearl team. Very long. Likes to run. Lots of press on the defensive side of things. A lot of Auburn’s guys are very aggressive.
What shooters does LSU need to worry about?
ZB:
Jabari Smith is a lock to be a top three pick in the NBA Draft. The guy can do it all.
Will Auburn be able to protect the ball against LSU’s turnover hungry defense?
ZB:
Auburn point guard Zep Jasper ranked third in the country in assist/turnover ratio with a 4.62. As a team, Auburn ranks 15th in assist/turnover ratio. LSU ranks 142nd.
Does Auburn have the depth and athleticism to keep up with LSU for 40 minutes?
ZB:
Auburn is one of the deeper teams in college basketball. They have 11 players that are averaging more than 10 minutes of action per contest. The return of Allen Flanigan will throw off some of those numbers but still worth noting. LSU plays eight players. So the depth probably favors Auburn.
