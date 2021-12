We’ve all seen footage of giant alligators in or near the water. But have you ever spotted a gator in a thick forest? This Georgia deer hunter has. Apparently alligators look even more like dinosaurs when you put them in the middle of the forest. These ancient archosaurs are indeed relatives of the mighty dinosaurs themselves and continue to shock us feeble humans millions of years after they first evolved on this wild planet.

ANIMALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO