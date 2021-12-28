ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Trey Lance is Ready to Start

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci7Cn_0dX5RyO400

Jimmy Garoppolo has a chipped bone and a torn ligament in his right thumb, according to reports, and could miss the 49ers upcoming game against the Houston Texans, and maybe the rest of the season.

If Garoppolo doesn't play, then Trey Lance will start his second career game. Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about Lance on Monday, courtesy of the 49ers public relations department.

How has Trey come along? We haven't seen him pass in about two months, so how ready is he to take over if Jimmy's not able to?

“I think this last month of Trey has been his been consecutive four weeks of practice since we've had him. He's had a number of good days and he's had some bad days, like most guys do, but as far as his consistency, I feel this last month has been his best.”

What we've heard is very positive things about how out Trey is practicing. Does it come to a little bit of a gray area where if Jimmy is cleared to play, but he might not be as effective as if he's a hundred percent, that you then have to make a decision on which quarterback gives you the better chance of winning?

“Yeah, if your starting quarterback can't throw it as good as he normally does, that always is a factor. I feel like if that was the case at any time this year, if Jimmy was struggling to throw it his best, I think we would've gone with Trey. So it all depends on where he is at, but I felt good to do that throughout the year.”

When you say Trey’s had the best four weeks since he’s been here, is that all scout team? Has he had any other work other than scout team?

“No, that is all scout team. But that's the same plays as us, but that just shows how consistently he's throwing the ball, how he's moving, his accuracy, his decisions, everything, and you have to do a lot of stuff. And try stuff you normally wouldn’t do all the time, not on scout team. And I think if you talk to the defensive coaches, defensive players or myself watching it, I think we'd all feel the same.”

What's been the reason that Trey Lance has been making the progress. You talk about Jimmy going to the right spots with the ball, is that what Trey's been doing? Has he been better in the pocket? What type of improvements have you seen from him over this past month?

“Throwing the ball better, making the right decisions better. I think he's gotten healthier too. Just coming out of the preseason, coming out of his first game, I think his body's been doing better, so all of the above. Each play is different. You don't just say, ‘Hey, one guy made good decisions. The other guy didn't,’ you'd have to watch practice and you'd have to talk about the practice, which I’m not going to totally evaluate each player over the phone.”

Trey Lance, hasn't talked to a reporter since October 10th when he played against the Cardinals. Is that in any way some sort of organizational decision to just have him focus on doing his job on eliminating quarterback talk or are you just like, what are you talking about?

“No, I just try to do things that I feel like is fair and the way that you guys normally would do stuff and the way we would normally do stuff. And when you guys are requesting him a bunch, I just asked how many times does the number two quarterback talks to the media during the week, and I was told none. So then I just said, ‘Well, just keep it that way.’ We don't need to make stuff up. I think it's hard when you get guys out there, especially a young guy, and you're asking him questions. And I get that you guys are asking him questions, but he's just working, going through practice. If you ask him what he is doing good, what he is doing bad, guys are just making up stuff now just trying to be polite and answer questions. And when you don't have a guy in that situation ever, in the past, or I wouldn't want a backup in the future doing that stuff because that's just not how you do it. You just set guys up for no reason. I don't think that's necessarily right for them to put them through that. They need to get ready for an NFL game, an NFL week. And when stuff in the media happens, like it does when they normally play, I'm all for that. I just don't think it's right to do just because of the draft status, if he's not playing.”

Trey Lance injured his finger in the preseason. Did that injury linger into the season at all? Did it affect him at all when he played earlier in the year?

“Yeah, I think so. I think anytime you have a broken bone in your finger, it's always going to affect how you throw. So it doesn't mean you can't do it, but it definitely is a challenge. And I think as the year has gone and it's healed up more, I think it's helped him.”

You guys were looking, obviously, to get one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, but I was curious how much you evaluated Texans QB Davis Mills and what you thought of him?

“Yeah, we evaluated him a good amount, especially being a local guy. And we were very impressed with him. Very good football player, can throw the ball well. I knew he had battled number of injuries coming out, gotten his opportunity this year and he looks the part. He's done a hell of a job for them.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo has likely played his last snap with 49ers

The 49ers aren’t anywhere close to saying one way or another, but Jimmy Garoppolo might have easily played his final snap in a red and gold uniform. There’s a very real possibility the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers didn’t go out with a bang, rather with a whimper.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Texans: George Kittle has a lot of confidence in Trey Lance but expects Jimmy Garoppolo to play

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on each quarterback heading into Sunday's matchup. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is in doubt. Per multiple reports, Garoppolo was hoping to test out the thumb on the practice field, but shortly after warming up he walked off the practice field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
49erswebzone

Fred Warner reveals advice he gave 49ers rookie Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'd noticed an improvement in his rookie quarterback, Trey Lance, in recent weeks. That's good because the offense might have to rely on the first-year passer for Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans and possibly beyond. "I think this last month with...
NFL
INFORUM

Former Bison QB Trey Lance could be 49ers' starter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo's right thumb is injured, putting the quarterback in limbo for the 49ers' final two regular-season games and potential playoff run. That could thrust former North Dakota State star Trey Lance into a starting role he's appeared in only once his rookie season. "It's...
NFL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

What do we really know about Trey Lance and if he’s ready as 49ers’ QB?

SANTA CLARA — Don’t be fooled by anyone who claims to know how Trey Lance’s rookie season has gone or where it’s going. It is a mystery, just the way the 49ers intended it to be. Well, at least up until the current point, where Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury could suddenly change Lance’s job description.
NFL
San Francisco Examiner

Trey Lance: Are the Niners ready to make him number one?

Like it or not, the Trey Lance era is probably going to start Sunday when the Niners host lowly Houston. It’s highly likely that Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb injury will end his season, so coach Kyle Shanahan will put the offense in the hands of his top draft pick and see he can carry San Francisco into the playoffs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texans
Niners Nation

What Trey Lance can learn from Jimmy Garoppolo’s start against the Titans

It’s still somewhat bizarre that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury as a thumb sprain. Within minutes, national reporters told us Garoppolo’s thumb injury was more severe than Shanahan led on. In his defense, Shanahan doesn’t owe us a full explanation. We’ve...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Gamesmanship? 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo could play Sunday, Kyle Shanahan maintains

Before delving into what Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday about Jimmy Garoppolo having a “chance” to play Sunday against the Texans with a torn ligament in his right thumb, it’s worth revisiting what the 49ers head coach said in 2017 about gamesmanship when it came to quarterbacks. When...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers' Trey Lance leads practice; Jimmy Garoppolo out with thumb injury

On Wednesday, both San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemed confident the signal-caller could play in this Sunday's game against the Houston Texans even though he's dealing with a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb and a chipped bone.
NFL
NBC Sports

Trent Williams has faith in Trey Lance

A generation ago, a future Hall of Fame offensive lineman expressed trepidation about the prospect of a rookie quarterback taking over for an injured veteran. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, however, has a far different viewpoint on rookie quarterback Trey Lance replacing Jimmy Garoppolo than Steelers guard Alan Faneca had 17 years ago regarding Ben Roethlisberger stepping in for Tommy Maddox.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance: 'I feel this last month has been his best'

The 49ers kept Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season because head coach Kyle Shanahan felt Garoppolo this season gave them the best chance to win the Super Bowl. Now in a bit of irony that’s so thick it’s almost palpable, the 49ers may have to turn to rookie quarterback Trey Lance for the final two games with their playoff hopes on the line.
NFL
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Misses Wednesday's Practice

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo walked off the 49ers practice field before practice even started on Wednesday. Garoppolo has a Grade 3 sprain in his right thumb, which means a ligament is torn. Still, the 49ers would like Garoppolo to play this Sunday if he's physically able to throw a football.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
683
Followers
890
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy